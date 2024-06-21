Daniel Jeremiah: George Pickens ‘Best Complements’ As A No. 2 WR In The NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers very clearly have a WR2 problem behind George Pickens entering the 2024 season, a problem that has led to plenty of speculation regarding a potential trade for names such as Brandon Aiyuk, DK Metcalf and Courtland Sutton.

For NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, speaking on the latest episode of his “Move The Sticks” podcast, the Steelers actually have a WR1 problem because Pickens “best complements” as a WR2 in the NFL.

Jeremiah and co-host Bucky Brooks ranked the Steelers last in the division at the wide receiver position and raised concerns about the depth and talent of the group.

“I think when you look at George Pickens, I think he best complements as a number two who’s going to give you the big explosives,” Jeremiah said of Pickens while discussing the Steelers’ wide receiver group. “But I think it’s going to be a little bit inconsistent, a little bit up and down. I think he profiles perfectly as a number two receiver there. And then they had some role players, you know, Van Jefferson role player. I think Roman Wilson kind of uses a gadget guy, jet sweeps, things like that. I think they’ll know how to use him. But I do think that of these teams, man, Pittsburgh Steelers, they have the room for it, both money wise and position wise, here for a number one to bring in the room.”

Pickens is coming off of a terrific second season in the NFL, one in which he led the NFL in yards per reception with 18.1, finished with 1,140 receiving yards on 64 receptions and found the end zone five times for the Steelers in an offense that was largely vertically challenged in the passing game.

Pickens was a real force throughout the season. At times, defenses schemed up ways to take him away, which was frustrating for a young player who has immense belief in himself. But he learned from his mistakes with attitude and effort, and closed the season on the right track.

He developed as a route runner, added YAC to his game and really became a terrifying receiver for defenses to deal with. Now, if he could just get consistent play from the quarterback position, like he did late in the season, the sky is the limit.

But even with the sky-high expectations for Pickens entering 2024 and the immeasurable talent he has at his disposal, Jeremiah truly believes he’s better as a big-play No. 2 in Pittsburgh. Jeremiah feels like the Steelers would be wise to go out and add a true No. 1 like an Aiyuk, a player he called a “perfect match” for the Steelers earlier in the week.

“They do have it, and they’ve been really really good at developing their own,” Jeremiah added regarding the Steelers. “But having that one guy, an established veteran, that can come in and maybe slide into the number one role while Pickens is kind of serving that apprenticeship might be something that the Pittsburgh Steelers want to do. Because remember, they want to run the football and they’re trying to revive Russell Wilson and Justin Fields’ career.

“At some point, you still want playmakers on the perimeter that can help all of those things be accomplished.”

The Steelers have at least one playmaker on the perimeter in Pickens. They need more, without a doubt. But it was rather surprising to hear Jeremiah state that Pickens is better suited for a No. 2 role, especially after last season in which he very clearly established himself as a No. 1 down the stretch.