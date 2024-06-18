‘Brink Of Greatness:’ Antonio Brown Hypes Up George Pickens

From a former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to a current one, Antonio Brown praised George Pickens and what he could become this season and beyond. Appearing on Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor’s popular The Pivot podcast, Brown rattled off some of his favorite wide receivers. After discussing household names like Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams, Brown pivoted to up and comers poised for breakout years. Like George Pickens.

“I like a guy that’s on the brink of greatness,” Brown told the show. “Who’s hungry. Who’s been through some stuff…guys who have a lot of potential who ain’t unleashed what they really got. Guys like [Marquise Brown]. I like my guy from [the] Pittsburgh Steelers. I think he’s capable of a lot of yards. Hoping he gets the offense going.”

Brown didn’t initially mention Pickens by name but confirmed it was him after being asked to clarify. In case you weren’t sure if he was talking about Quez Watkins.

Pickens is coming off a strong sophomore season. While he only caught 63 passes, he maximized his chances to lead the league in yards per catch (18.1) and finish with 1,140 yards. He also found the end zone five times. Pickens caught fire down the stretch. He had an all-time performance in a Week 15 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, catching four passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, becoming just the seventh receiver to ever have 190-plus yards and two touchdowns on four or fewer grabs in a game. Pickens followed that up with a 131-yard performance the following week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Perhaps most importantly, he showed something special in a catch-less game in Week 18. Dealing with plenty of attention from the Baltimore Ravens and a driving rainstorm, George Pickens wasn’t even targeted. But he didn’t complain, blocked hard, and unselfishly played his role as the Steelers won and made the playoffs. If Pickens can consistently display that attitude going forward, there’s no telling what kind of career he could have.

A strong season from Pickens could lead to an equally strong payday. Pickens will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason. With a hot receiver market, he could try to cash in for $30 million per year if he bests his 2023 numbers. Pittsburgh is counting on Pickens to be a focal point of the passing game. And he has Antonio Brown rooting for him.