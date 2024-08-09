First Steelers Preseason Game Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

And welcome to gameday. After 13 training camp practices, the Pittsburgh Steelers will step into a stadium tonight against the Houston Texans for their preseason opener. It’s a critical outing for players fighting for roster spots and roles to state their case. QB Russell Wilson won’t play, while QB Justin Fields is expected to play a handful of series, per Mike Tomlin.

Battles to watch for include the fourth running back spot, the third wide receiver slot, the ninth offensive lineman, the sixth/seventh defensive linemen, the fourth outside linebacker, the starting slot and backup outside corner slots, and a slew of special teams roles.

We’ll be sharing analysis right after the game ends and have film rooms throughout the week. Pittsburgh still has three more training camp practices, too, and we’ll be there to cover them all.

Of course, the Brandon Aiyuk storyline continues, the biggest NFL topic right now with the Steelers in the running.

Because this post falls on gameday, we’re running it earlier to give you more time to make your predictions.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Texans in the preseason opener?

2 – How many scoring drives will Justin Fields lead (touchdowns and field goal drives)?

3 – Will Pittsburgh return a kickoff past their own 40-yard line?

4 – Which offensive lineman will log the most snaps?

5 – Who has more total tackles – Payton Wilson, Mark Robinson, or will they tie?

Recap of 2024 First Week of August Training Camp Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Linebacker Payton Wilson, the Steelers third round pick is exciting Steelers Depot respondents. He was mentioned five times as the player that Depot respondents are most excited reading or hearing about during training camp. Defensive End DeMarvin Leal was the runner-up with four mentions.

Question 2: The Steelers must sense some urgency for an outside wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson and then rookie Roman Wilson out with an injury. The back-and-forth news on Brandon Aiyuk has Pittsburgh on the inside track to trade for him by the end of the week. His agent has done a masterful job. But most respondents did not feel the urgency with 10 of 15 respondents saying they did not feel additional urgency. Some suggested lower profile receivers for Omar Khan to target. Aiyuk just may be a Steeler by the time you read this. His salary demands alone demonstrate how urgent the Steelers front office felt. Then there is whatever they have to give up in draft picks and/or players just to gain permission to sign him. Yoi.

Question 3: Markus Golden is more likely to make the Steelers 53-man roster than Jeremiah Moon by a 4 to 1 margin. 12 of 15 respondents gave the edge to Moon. Respondent Wes described the difficulty of this choice: “This is a tough one. Moon is only 25, but the 33-year-old Golden has more experience, especially when it comes to playing in the Steelers’ defense. That being said, we’ll have to see what takes place during the preseason. I’m only choosing one here to answer this question, so I’ll lean on the side of experience with the Steelers and go with Golden. But again, I’m far from sure on this one. It could just as easily be Moon.”

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents are nowhere near ready to award the starting position to quarterback Justin Fields. While many appreciate what he is doing in camp with the number ones during Russell Wilson’s injury, the respondents want to see him perform in game conditions before even considering it. This was a 14 to 1 vote.

Question 5: Payton Wilson is the player people want to see perform on the field in the Steelers’ first preseason game. He was the only player specifically mentioned more than once. And led with eight votes.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Camp Fav So Far More Urgent for Outside WR Moon or Golden Make 53 Start Fields Who to Watch Preseason Game SD Consensus Payton Wilson No Markus Golden No Payton Wilson Correct Answers Your Call Your Call TBD Your Call Your Call

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.