First Week Of August 2024: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 training camp is in full swing. In fact, we’re halfway through camp after tonight’s Friday Night Lights practice (that hopefully won’t be rained out; storms are being forecasted). It’s been a fun week of practice with the team putting on the pads and ramping up the physicality. QB Justin Fields has improved his play, WR George Pickens is coming off his best practice Thursday, and there have been several fights and skirmishes along the way.

There’s also been a couple of injuries. QB Russell Wilson continues to work his way back, still limited in practice. Rookie WR Roman Wilson suffered an ankle sprain that has him week-to-week, putting a damper on a promising start.

As is the norm for every camp, the team has made a handful of transactions, including releasing veterans CB Josiah Scott and WR Marquez Callaway. That’s good news for the likes of UDFA CB Beanie Bishop Jr., who has run first-team slot corner throughout most of training camp.

1 – What player are you most excited reading/hearing about during camp so far?

2 – With Roman Wilson’s injury, should the Steelers feel even more urgency to add an outside receiver?

3 – Who is more likely to make the team? OLB Jeremiah Moon or OLB Markus Golden?

4 – Based on what you know/have seen/have heard, should Justin Fields be the Steelers starting QB?

5 – What player are you most looking to watch for in the team’s preseason opener next week?

Recap of First 2024 Training Camp Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents were confounded by reports that Russell Wilson injured his calf pushing a sled during conditioning drills. That was the number one storyline named last week. Hopefully, that is old news by the time you are reading this.

Question 2: The majority of respondents are concerned, if not surprised, regarding George Pickens’ exchange with wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni. But give credit to Pickens, who said he was accustomed to direct feedback from Kirby Smart, his coach at Georgia. Let’s see if this results in a higher level of play on the field.

Question 3: Everyone except respondents RW Fields and Chris92021 predicted Patrick Queen to have the upper hand with Jaylen Warren on Tuesday’s Backs on Backers Drill. But Alex Kozora had a first-hand view and recorded in his camp diary: “Jaylen Warren shines, standing up Patrick Queen easily. Queen tried a little hesitation move and didn’t have full speed/power on his bull. They go again. Good jolt by Queen into Warren, and they both end up on the ground by the rep’s end.” Jaylen is a beast.

Question 4: Van Jefferson is most likely to be the Steelers’ number 2 wide receiver, according to Depot respondents. Roman Wilson’s chances went down after hurting his ankle. He’s now considered week-to-week. Calvin Austin III is still in the mix.

Question 5: Alex Kozora reports that Arthur Smith is salting in more fullback play. But for now, respondents give pure fullback Jack Colletto just a 6.85 percent chance of making the 53-man roster. The first couple of preseason games should let us know if he fits into the team’s plans.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Best Camp Storyline Pickens/Azzanni Words Problematic? Queen Or Warren Likely No 2 WR Chances FB Colletto on 53 SD Consensus Russell Wilson Out No Patrick Queen Van Jefferson 6.85% Correct Answers Your Call TBD Jaylen Warren TBD TBD

By the way, a shoutout to Chris92021, who has responded every Friday since the Steelers 2023 season ended 29 weeks ago. Ted Webb answered on 28 Fridays, missing just one weekend. We’re also keeping track of answers that can be determined. Steelers D leads with 24 correct answers, with Lucky Beagle just behind with 22. But we have 35 that are yet to be determined.

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.