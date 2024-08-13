Film Room: Keeanu Benton Flashes In Limited Snaps

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Keeanu Benton and his 2024 debut lasted only seven snaps against the Houston Texans, the second-year man poked in the eye and removed from the game. It’s viewed as a minor injury, Benton missing the last two days of practice, but he should return soon. He worked on the side during Monday’s session.

Like any sophomore, expectations are high for him. Benton enters as the team’s starting nose tackle and hopefully a third rotational player in the team’s nickel packages who can boost the Steelers’ pass rush. While his playing time was limited, there are still a couple interesting notes from his performance.

My favorite rep came on his second snap of the game and his first pass rush. Pittsburgh is in its Okie front, its 3-4, with Benton shaded over center and Texans center Juice Scruggs. Off the snap, Benton uses a two-hand swipe to knock Scruggs’ hands down before transitioning to a long-arm stab, a power rush down the middle.

He’s able to get into Scruggs’ chest and drive him back, collapsing the pocket and forcing C.J. Stroud to get the ball out quick. Here’s the rep.

It’s notable because the power element of his pass-rush plan is something we’ve discussed all offseason. Benton has shown to be a potent finesse rusher with his club/over. Adding power allows him to win in a different way, attacking down the middle and on the edges.

If Benton becomes capable of rushing with power, linemen won’t be able to expect and sit on his finesse moves. He’ll become a less predictable and more effective rusher.

Now, a look at his run defense. This was his final rep, getting poked in the eye at the end of the play, but it was still a positive rep. Against this zone run, Benton splits this double-team/combo block between center and left guard. Benton does a great job to swim over the center and secure the backside A-gap as the back looks to hit the hole. He’s one of several players in on the stop for the run stuff.

Two really good reps. The last one we’ll look at was an unsuccessful rep. Benton tries his patented club/over against the left guard. It fails, Benton unable to club and turn the guard, who stays square and attached.

While the rep wasn’t good, it’s just one rush and not every one will be successful. But teams now know this is Benton’s favorite move and they should be more prepared for it than they were last season when Benton was an unknown rookie. That’s why being able to win with multiple moves is important and seeing Benton bust out a successful bull/power rush is a promising start to his 2024 season.