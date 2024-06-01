One Step To Take: How NT Keeanu Benton Can Improve

I’m bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring the last several offseasons. Every player wants to improve and elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

Keeanu Benton – Improve His Power/Bull Rush

Earlier this week, Benton discussed the way he’s looking to improve this season: improved conditioning, finishing sack opportunities and defeating blocks against the run. All good and accurate, but there’s one more I’d add that’s a must to break out his sophomore year: improve his bull rush.

Benton has to add more power rushes to his game. His finesse moves are excellent. That club-over is stupid good, and early last season, centers and guards were caught off-guard by it. He’s able to turn his hips, swim and climb vertically so fluidly, it’s hard to believe his rookie year finished with just one sack.

But by year’s end, teams caught on. Lineman studied his tape, knew his game and adjusted. Some were still fooled, the timing and “surprise” of the team is a factor. But much like Alex Highsmith’s wicked good inside spin, it’s become less effective when overused. We charted 60 percent of Benton’s 2023 pressures coming off that club-over and entering his second season, no lineman will be fooled by his bread and butter.

That means something has to be added, even though the move should remain his go-to. No question, it’s potent. But it’ll become even more effective with something to pair with it. And that’s his power/bull. Don’t let linemen sit and expect Benton to win on the edges. Threaten down the middle, and they’ll have to respect the power part of his game. It’ll set up the club-over to become even more dominant.

Benton is strong. That’s not an issue. But his bull rush wasn’t how he won. He can work on his punch, his timing, getting his steps and hands in-synch to maximize his punch. Overpower an undersized center, and he’ll be fearful of that the rest of the game, not wanting to collapse the pocket into his quarterback’s lap. That’s when you hit him with the club-over, and show off your sack celebration on the other side. Benton has the skillset and potential to rack up 5 or 6 sacks this season. If he adds a second move on top of what he’s displayed, he’ll easily get there.