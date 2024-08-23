Eight Gunners And Specialists Pittsburgh Should Consider Acquiring

Among positional battles and starting spots, much of the conversation on outsiders the Pittsburgh Steelers could add revolves around wide receiver. Even cornerback, outside and slot, has received a bit of chatter through the media cycle. But another problem position for the Steelers is an ace special teamer. Pittsburgh has some of those, starting with Miles Killebrew and others right behind in LB Tyler Matakevich. TE Connor Heyward and LB Mark Robinson will also be multi-phase players.

But the Steelers need a gunner. Someone who can be the first man downfield to cover punts, especially now that Pittsburgh has a consistent big-legged punter in Cameron Johnston. Net yardage and the need to cover matters a lot more on 60-yard air punts instead of 35-yard shanks. Pittsburgh’s felt the impact of losing WR Miles Boykin and CB James Pierre, its gunners the last two years. This summer, their gunner and coverage teams have not been good. Despite Johnston’s 50.2-yard gross average, which would easily be a Steelers single-season punting record, his net is 36.3 yards, nearly 3 yards worse than Pressley Harvin III’s 2023 net.

So, Pittsburgh needs help. Unless a current option like WR Dez Fitzpatrick or S Ryan Watts balls out in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, the below names are ones consider. Most likely through waiver claim/free agent signing but a late-round draft pick or Day 3 pick swap can’t be ruled out, either.

WR Miles Boykin – New York Giants

How about replacing Miles Boykin with…Miles Boykin. If Boykin is odd man out in New York, a quick flight back to Pittsburgh makes a ton of sense. Boykin offers little as a wide receiver but is a great No. 5 option. He can block and play in 13 personnel, though that’s even less of a need with Van Jefferson able to do the same.

But Boykin is a top gunner and coverage man. A pure receiver as a No. 5 guy will struggle to provide gameday value in Arthur Smith’s tight end-heavy offense. Boykin would offer something for this team and could lead the Steelers in special teams tackles. If he’s available and will sign back, do it in a heartbeat. A major upgrade over Dez Fitzpatrick.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton – New York Giants

Two Giants options for the price of one. Ford-Wheaton seems more likely to be released than Boykin, whom the Giants value on special teams like Pittsburgh did. With great size at nearly 6-4 and 220 pounds coming out of West Virginia, the Steelers met with him at the Shrine Bowl, and he came in for a pre-draft visit as a local exception.

Undrafted in 2023, he’s yet to appear in an NFL game, making him more of a projection than most on this list. But he’s worked as a gunner last preseason and this year while bringing multi-phase special teams value and size. He could fit as a No. 5. This summer, he’s made one tackle on the punt team.

CB Zech McPhearson – Philadelphia Eagles

With perhaps the most athletic bloodlines in NFL history, McPhearson has hung around for a couple of years since coming out of Texas Tech. Defensive reps have been limited but he logged nearly 700 special teams snaps across 2021 and 2022 before tearing his Achilles and missing all of 2023. Combined, 101 of those came as a gunner.

Healthy now, he’s back to doing his thing on special teams. He’s already logged 24 snaps through two games, including eight at gunner. He’s yet to record a tackle but downed a punt at the 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. His odds of making the 53 don’t look strong, McPhearson left off multiple Eagles roster predictions.

Perhaps he’s not an ideal No. 3 outside corner but he’s logged about 250 snaps there throughout his career, bringing some experience to a youthful room of Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr., whom have fewer than 50 combined snaps.

S Elijah Hicks – Chicago Bears

Hicks could slide in as a No. 5 safety and take rookie Ryan Watts’ place. Watts has traits and potential but is awfully raw right now. Hicks has appeared in 32 games over the past two seasons, including making eight starts in 2023. He’s played 448 special teams snaps over that span.

In fairness, he hasn’t seen time at gunner and adding Hicks wouldn’t fill that role. He would serve as the left wing on the punt coverage team. SS DeShon Elliott will be a starter flanking PP Miles Killebrew, but who starts on the other side is unknown, especially if TE Rodney Williams doesn’t make the 53.

Hicks would be good depth and special teams value, though this doesn’t scratch the gunner itch.

WR Grant DuBose – Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh already has three Charlotte 49ers on its 91-man roster – EDGEs Alex Highsmith and Julius Welschof plus DL Larry Ogunjobi – so why not add a fourth? DuBose is a big possession receiver who some draftniks held in high regards leading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Packers took him in the seventh round, stashing him on the practice squad his rookie year. This summer, he’s fighting to make the 53 but could get squeezed out in a deep Packers wide receiver room. He’s logged only nine special teams snaps this year and just one only as a gunner. But he made it count with a high-effort rep, recovering after falling down and getting back into the play to make an ankle tackle.

Grant DuBose is making this team! pic.twitter.com/pXt3dq3gCH — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) August 20, 2024

His resume is light but there’s size (6023, 201) and some potential. Receivers are nice to have as gunners because the technique is similar to beating press coverage. Work your hands and feet and get off the line. Far more natural to them than other positions. DuBose is a name to keep an eye on in the Packers’ finale to see if he gets more reps and produces.

CB Robert Rochell – Green Bay Packers

Lots of Packers and Giants on here. A fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Rochell started five games as a rookie and spent last season with the Packers. He appeared in only nine games but still logged over 100 special teams snaps to go with the 325 he logged in 2022 with the Rams.

Like DuBose, he’s only gotten one rep as a gunner and hasn’t played a ton on special teams. But he’s gotten more work in the past (21 gunner reps in 2023 and 61 in 2022) with good results. Pittsburgh showed interest in him coming out of Central Arkansas, sending then high-ranking scout Phil Kreidler to his Pro Day, something the team rarely does for small schoolers.

S Arnold Tarpley – Atlanta Falcons

“Tre” Tarpley has plus size at 6003, 203 pounds and is back in the NFL after stints in spring leagues, including picking off three passes with the Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. Though he played his college ball at Vanderbilt, he is a Pittsburgh native who played at Central Catholic High School. He’s played 31 special teams snaps this summer. Zero have come at gunner but he’s worked as a wing on the punt team. Like Hicks, this is where Tarpley could fit as the fifth-string safety getting special teams work.

Tarpley feels a little less likely though if Pittsburgh could get him on the practice squad, that would be a great stash.

S Brandon Hill – Houston Texans

Saving one of my favorite suggestions for last, Hill makes perfect sense for Pittsburgh. A seventh-round pick of the Texans in 2023, Hill played his college ball with the Pitt Panthers, making him a familiar name. He appeared in just two games as a rookie, logging 25 special teams snaps.

In 2024, he’s picked up 29 special teams snaps, including five as a gunner. You might remember one of those reps, the Houston player who fell on the ball after Pittsburgh’s Quez Watkins muffed it. And you might also remember it was Hill who called game with his interception on a QB Kyle Allen overthrow. The Steelers always seems to track the guys who have big performances against them. Despite a strong preseason, Hill doesn’t seem likely to make the Texans’ 53.

Hill could come in as the fifth safety and a starting gunner opposite, who knows, maybe one of the other names on this list.