DeFabo: Rookie Safety Ryan Watts In Neck Brace Following Injury Against Lions

One day after being placed on season-ending injured reserve as part of the final roster cutdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie safety Ryan Watts’ injury appears more serious than expected.

According to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Watts was seen at practice Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side wearing a neck brace.

Ryan Watts, who was placed on season ending IR yesterday, is walking around with a neck brace of some sort.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko actually captured video of Watts in the neck brace, though seemingly without noticing, tweeting about rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu’s pass sets during practice.

You can see Watts off to the side with the neck brace on in the video.

Troy Fautanu also went through some pass sets during the early portion of practice open to video

Watts left the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on August 24 with what appeared to be a serious injury, as he remained down on the field a long time before walking off. Head coach Mike Tomlin described it as a stinger after the game. But the injury was seemingly worse than that, putting an end to his season.