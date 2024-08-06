Ryan Watts: DeShon Elliott ‘Took Me Under His Wing’ To Teach Me Safety Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have converted rookie Ryan Watts to safety, which we already knew as all but confirmed. A college cornerback, the Steelers obviously believe he fits better at the back end. Fortunately for him, he has had DeShon Elliott to rely on during that process.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Watts said that the veteran safety has been there for him. He stayed with Elliott the day before training camp, and they rode to Latrobe together. “That’s definitely my brother”, he said via the Steelers Live X account. “When I got here, he took me under his wing. He helped me, knowing I played corner, just making sure I know all the differences at safety and being [there] every step of the way to let me know how to read the game faster”.

Markus Golden, Alex Highsmith, and Ryan Watts spoke to the media on Saturday. @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/GYoGq2jtY1 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 4, 2024

A sixth-round pick out of Texas, Ryan Watts is 6-3, 212 pounds. While he strictly played cornerback at college, he does not have the athletic traits typical of today’s cornerbacks. But the Steelers have been using him as a dime defender, which helps him make the team as depth.

Back in June, DeShon Elliott talked about Watts, saying that he has “all the tools to be great”. He spent all of the spring working at safety already, and that has only continued into training camp. Of course, he would also play in the slot, but his main job will likely be special teams.

One thing the Steelers valued in Watts was his toughness and physicality, which extends into Latrobe. During the same interview, he talked about embracing that element of training camp, trusting that it would only help him and the team grow.

Right now, the Steelers have a pretty full secondary, though that depends upon who rises and falls. At safety, they have Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elliott, and Damontae Kazee as the top three guys. Miles Killebrew is also nominally there, though he is on the roster as a special teamer. Watts would have to fit in as the fifth player here, but Killebrew’s special teams status makes that easier.

At cornerback, the Steelers have Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson as the two hard locks, with many other options. They will eventually have Cameron Sutton, but not for the first eight games due to suspension. Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, and Anthony Averett are the outside contenders, with Beanie Bishop Jr., Grayland Arnold, and Thomas Graham Jr. vying for the slot.

But first and foremost, Ryan Watts’ job is to impress Danny Smith, the Steelers’ special teams coordinator. If he doesn’t earn a hat on special teams, then he may not make the team. As a late-round pick, he doesn’t have a guaranteed roster spot waiting for him. He has made a good impression so far, but the final roster spots are won primarily in the preseason.