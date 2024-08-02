Darnell Washington Is Starting To Make Plays, Which Is Exactly What Arthur Smith Wants

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted TE Darnell Washington in 2023, people pictured a battering ram of a blocker who could also threaten teams through the air. He certainly embraced a blocking role as a rookie, earning a 66.7 pass-blocking grade and a 53.2 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. It was how he stayed on the field as he was only targeted 10 times in the passing game, making seven catches and 61 yards.

Unfortunately, that telegraphed that Washington would be blocking. He logged a total of 336 run-blocking snaps per PFF. No team ever wants to be predictable. That’s been a mantra of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and helping develop Washington into a passing threat can help combat that.

“We just don’t want it to become obvious, right?” Smith said after Thursday’s practice per a transcript provided by the Steelers. “It’s every time this guy’s in here in this formation, they’re only doing that. So, we need everybody involved and that will be week to week and how we want to scheme it up, but you can’t become obvious. Because naturally, there are going to be tendencies, but that’s what you are constantly looking at, and we need everybody involved to make us more lethal offensively.”

The question is, can Washington become enough of a receiving option to merit him being on the field in every kind of situation? He wasn’t known for being a stellar receiver at the University of Georgia. However, in his final season, he set career highs in catches (28), yards (454), and touchdowns (2). He did show growth year to year.

And that growth is showing up again in training camp. In Alex Kozora’s seventh training camp diary, Washington’s name came up multiple times for plays in the passing game. Per Kozora, Washington caught his first touchdown of camp during Seven Shots. Kozora then included Washington in his camp summary.

“TE Darnell Washington continues to pick things up in the passing game,” Kozora wrote. “First touchdown, fourth down catch, and he did well in 1v1 work. Like I wrote above, soft hands catcher.”

If Washington continues to make plays throughout training camp, he could see an even bigger role in 2024. After all, Smith loves to use tight ends. Plus, who doesn’t want to see a massive 6-7 tight end barreling up the seam with a head of steam? Rather than blocking linebackers, maybe Darnell Washington can run over some safeties this year with the ball in his hands.