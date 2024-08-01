Steelers 2024 Training Camp: Diary Seven

Day Seven of Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 training camp wrapped up Thursday morning and spilling into the afternoon. A lighter day without pads so the team can gear up for Friday night’s practice at Latrobe High School, though storms could be a literal and figurative damper on the session. Until then, let’s talk about what went down Thursday.

Camp Notes (Day 7)

– Injury roundup: Veterans receiving rest yesterday all returned to practice at some level today. OG Isaac Seuamlo, OLB T.J. Watt, and DL Cam Heyward were full while FS Minkah Fitzpatrick went through individual and 7-on-7 periods but did not work in 11 on 11. Still, he looks perfectly fine.

OLB Kyron Johnson (hamstring) did not practice while OLB David Perales (knee) was waived/injured. WR Roman Wilson (ankle) remains out while TE Rodney Williams (shoulder) remains limited, working in individual but not team and not hitting the blocking sled with the other tight ends. No status change for QB Russell Wilson (calf), who handed the ball off a little bit in team and threw in 7 on 7 but has yet to throw a pass in the 11-on-11 sessions. Wilson continues to be a bit limited in individual sessions, not rolling out or carrying out his read option like the other quarterbacks.

– With Perales off the roster, the team brought back OLB Markus Golden, who was with the team a year ago. He may have hit the field a little late, getting into town, taking his physical, and signing his contract, but got out there for the start of the individual period. With Tyler Matakevich wearing No. 44, Golden is now sporting No. 91, the number DL Jonathan Marshall wore before being released. Golden went through individual work but not the team periods while he ramps back up.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson remains on NFI with his hamstring injury but was a little more active during stretch line today. Some lighter jogging and he was in a helmet while continuing to wear a block hoodie he sports every day. Mike Tomlin spoke with him for a few minutes. Our Tim Rice caught the conversation.

– LB Payton Wilson the first player down the stairs down at 9:55 AM/ET. He worked on his strike in the opposite end zone he normally works, punching the smaller yellow blocking sleds, before making his way over to his usual spot. The next players on the field were QB John Rhys Plumlee and QB Justin Fields 11 minutes later at 10:06.

– QB Russell Wilson signed a bunch of autographs for fans before practice, slowly making his way down the stairs as he signed for a couple minutes.

– Minkah Fitzpatrick getting on the JUGS machine for several minutes prior to practice.

– Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick getting 1v1 work before the first practice horn at 10:30 AM sharp. Working on pass sets, Seumalo working on his hop step as McCormick bull rushed him.

– Referees on hand again as they’ve been for most of training camp.

– TE Pat Freiermuth joined the wide receivers with the tight ends going through pre-practice drills before making his way over to the tight ends once they got on the field to do some early work.

– Not that it’s really any sort of a deal but it’s rare to see players not on the field as the first horn sounds to officially start practice. As it blared, DL DeMarvin Leal and WR George Pickens were coming down the stairs and hill. Technically, making them a little late.

– Van Jefferson and George Pickens were the two receivers in two-receiver sets during initial offensive team warmups. Later, a trips left look with three receivers, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, and Dez Fitzpatrick to the left side. Ran a spot/snag concept, a flat/corner/curl combination.

– The same kick and punt return lines. RBs Jaylen Warren, Daijun Edwards, and Jonathan Ward in the former with WR Calvin Austin III, WR Scotty Miller, WR Quez Watkins, QB John Rhys Plumlee, and CB Cam Sutton in the latter group.

– During the individual work, Vince Williams and a defensive assistant – I believe Bill Walsh Fellowship participant Gregory Bowser – put the d-line and EDGE rushers through the paces.

– Cam Sutton worked with the safeties, not the corners, during individual sessions. And he played a fair amount of safety in the team period.

– Zach Azzanni praising Dez Fitzpatrick for running a crisp out route during individual work. “Nice,” Azzani called out.

– Pittsburgh worked a full kick return unit for the first time in camp. Rotated in a bunch of kick-returner pairings but here’s all I have noted. In order they appeared:

1. RB Jaylen Warren and QB John Rhys Plumlee

2. WR Calvin Austin III and WR Quez Watkins

3. RB Jonathan Ward and RB Daijun Edwards

4. QB John Rhys Plumlee and WR Scotty Miller

– Several defensive linemen getting looks. NT Breiden Fehoko was used on one of the blocking/return units. On the coverage side of things, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Willington Previlon saw several reps. NT Keeanu Benton put on a beanie/cap that signaled he was going to run down a kick, but the period paused for a water break. Benton went off the field, never actually running downfield. Late, Fehoko got a rep on the coverage end, too.

– Keep in mind the players are spilt between return and coverage, but this was the starting coverage unit from left to right:

Beanie Bishop-Damontae Kazee-Nick Herbig-Payton Wilson-Mark Robinson-Isaiahh Loudermilk-Tyler Matakevich-Miles Killebrew-Jeremiah Moon-Cory Trice Jr.

In a later session, Pittsburgh working kickoffs during two special teams periods today, Logan Lee was used on the return/blocking unit. A later version of one of the configurations. Working left to right from the perspective of the kicking team:

Anthony Averett-Thomas Graham Jr.-Duece Watts-Julius Welschof-Jacoby Windmon-Isaiahh Loudermilk-Nate Meadors-Tyler Murray-Willington Previlon (I’m missing one player on the end, presumably to the right of Previlon).

– Some 7-on-7 notes. Watched it since there was no OL/DL work with the team out of pads.

– Russell Wilson threw a dime down the middle, a 40-yard completion to Van Jefferson making a tightly contested catch with Joey Porter Jr. in tow. Good throw and catch.

– Wilson put a slot fade to Calvin Austin III on the money left sideline but Beanie Bishop Jr. covered it well and the ball fell through Austin’s hands.

– Wilson did later underthrow a deep ball for the speedy Scotty Miller, who had gained a step on Kalon Barnes. Allowed Barnes to catch up and the pass was incomplete.

– Stack look with Pickens and Freiermuth got Pickens free on a slant and Wilson zinged the ball into him.

– After practice, Russell Wilson and Darnell Washington got some extra goal-line routes/reps in.

– First Team Period (11 on 11 – Seven Shots)

1. Ball on the defense’s 2. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers, Larry Ogunjobi-Keeanu Benton-Cam Heyward along the defensive line. Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts the inside linebacker pairing, Damontae Kazee and DeShon Elliott the safeties. Justin Fields in at QB, 13 personnel. Fields looks left and comes back right to hit TE Darnell Washington for his first touchdown of camp, short and around the right hash.

2. 11 personnel. Fields looks to throw again but there’s nothing there. He throws it out away along the left sideline.

3. Jaylen Warren checks in at running back. 12 personnel. Empty set initially before Warren motions in. Fields wants WR Van Jefferson left side, but CB Donte Jackson breaks it up. Nice play.

4. 11 personnel. Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III on the outside with George Pickens in the slot. Najee Harris sidecar to Fields. Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon the outside linebackers, Moon the RDE with his hand down. This time, Jefferson gains a step on Jackson for the score.

5. Kyle Allen comes in. 11 personnel. Shovel pass from Allen to RB Aaron Shampklin. Close to the goal line but LB Payton Wilson wraps him up. Ref ruled him short so I’ll give it to the defense.

6. 12 personnel. Connor Heyward and Pat Freiermuth the two tight ends but they’re standing up. Allen throws short to the goal line, not sure the target, but LB Mark Robinson breaks it up for the incompletion.

7. Four defensive linemen look with just one outside linebacker. 12 personnel. Allen’s throw for TE MyCole Pruitt is high and over his head, incomplete. CB Anthony Averett covering. Defense wins Seven Shots, 5-2.

One-On-One/Skeleton Notes

Watched a mix of RB/TE vs. LB 1v1s and some of the WR work though there was less one-on-one and some two-on-two reps to work on pattern matching and defending stacks and different route combinations. Not a full play-by-play but some observations and takeaways.

– Before catching passes, receivers worked on their release against press man. Azzanni got on Duece Watts for a bad rep while praising George Pickens for being physical and using his hands well against Donte Jackson.

“I like that shit, George!” Azzanni called out.

– TE Matt Sokol had a nice diving catch on a seven/corner route against LB Jeremiah Moon.

– New WR Tarik Black had a nice jumping and twisting grab along the front left pylon on a downfield route.

– TE Darnell Washington made plays during the session. Consistently catches away from his body with build-up speed.

– LB Patrick Queen with a solid rep, undercutting a short in-breaking route against RB Jaylen Warren.

– FB Jack Colletto continues to impress. Granted, the drill is slanted for the offense but Colletto beat Moon down the seam for a long grab similar to one he made yesterday.

“I like that shit!” an excited Najee Harris said to Colletto as they high-fived when Colletto walked back to the line.

– Pat Freiermuth made a tip-drill snare after SS DeShon Elliott had tight underneath coverage. Freiermuth broke his route off to the left side, running a 7-route. Not the first time Freiermuth has made a play like that this camp.

– I’m unsure of the context but there was a ton of excitement for WR Jacob Copeland making a short catch on the final rep of the WR/DB work. Don’t know if the offense won something or if they were happy for Copeland, a little-used receiver thus far in camp.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 14. Watt and Highsmith the EDGE rushers. Porter and Jackson the corners, Kazee and Elliott the safeties with Beanie Bishop Jr. the nickel corner against 11 personnel, three-receiver set. Fields under center. Pickens and Jefferson on the outside with Austin in the slot. Najee Harris zone run left. Cuts to the right but Larry Ogunjobi gets off a block and tags him. No tackling here or throughout the day in this pad-less session. Gain of roughly 1 here.

2. 13 personnel. Harris run to the right but slips and loses his footing. We’ll put it down as no gain.

3. 21 personnel. Fields hits TE Connor Heyward for about 5 along the left sideline. T.J. Watt would’ve had a sack, so clear and obvious that he did his sack dance after letting Fields past. Cam Heyward would’ve had a sack, too. But they play on in these practices to finish the rep and have more to evaluate.

4. 11 personnel. Kyle Allen comes in and is under center. WR Dez Fitzpatrick in the slot. A would-be sack this time for Nick Herbig. He throws his hands up to say “Hey, I’m not hitting the quarterback after what happened yesterday.” Allen flushed right and throws out of bounds, in the vicinity of Calvin Austin III but not reasonably catchable.

5. 11 personnel. Kalon Barnes at LCB, Anthony Averett at RCB. Payton Wilson and Mark Robinson the inside linebacker second-string duo. S Ryan Watts down in the box. RB Jonathan Ward left side for 5 or 6. Refs flag the offense for holding. Don’t know who.

6. 11 personnel. Nate Meadors and Miles Killebrew at safety. Nice lane opening up for Ward, who gains at least 7 here.

7. Logan Lee-Breiden Fehoko-Isaiahh Loudermilk the three down linemen against big 13 personnel grouping. TE Pat Freiermuth and WR Quez Watkins stacked out wide. Justin Fields back in and throws a pretty deep pass down the right sideline, Pickens beating Barnes by several steps. Caught for a gain of 47 yards.

8. RB Aaron Shampklin carry right side. Nice job by OG Spencer Anderson to block Logan Lee and help open a lane. Gain of 12.

9. QB Kyle Allen under center. 11 personnel. Watkins goes in motion. RB La’Mical Perine on the carry but DeMarvin Leal beats his man and bursts through at the LOS for the tag. No gain.

10. 21 personnel. Perine another carry left side. LB Jacoby Windmon on the tag. Don’t have the yardage listed.

11. Julius Welschof the LOLB, Jeremiah Moon the ROLB. Cory Trice Jr. and Thomas Graham Jr. the outside corners. Russell Wilson in at QB. Hands off to RB Daijun Edwards, Windmon on the tag after a gain of about 3.

12. Third-team o-line of Devery Hamilton-Tyler Beach-Ryan McCollum-Joey Fisher-Anderson Hardy. 21 personnel, Colletto in at FB. John Rhys Plumlee replacing Wilson at quarterback. Edwards carry right side.

End of the run, a skirmish breaks out. Hard to tell for sure but looks like Beach and DL Logan Lee started going at it before others came in. Lots of punches thrown at the bottom of the pile and DeMarvin Leal was in the middle of things. Finally gets broken up.

Third Team Session (11 on 11)

1. Ball again on the offense’s 14. 11 personnel. Broderick Jones jokingly trying to jump into the defense’s huddle before being kicked out. Justin Fields in at QB. O-line of Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. George Pickens in the slot, Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson on the outside.

Fields checks to Najee Harris right side for three. Patrick Queen quickly closing on the ball for the tag.

2. 21 personnel. D-line of Ogunjobi-Benton-Heyward. Jackson and Porter on the outside, Queen and Roberts at inside linebacker. Kazee and Elliott at safety. Fields under center. Colletto in at FB, 21 personnel, with Jefferson and Fields on the outside.

Play-action. Pocket begins collapsing on Fields. Throw over the middle to Pickens is high, even for him, and incomplete.

3. 11 personnel. Jaray Jenkins along with Calvin Austin III and Quez Watkins stacked. Screen left for RB Jaylen Warren. Elandon Roberts coming in free off the defense’s right edge. Queen blows up the screen on the left side, hopping and rolling over Warren’s back to make the tackle. Queen got up a little gingerly but was ok.

4. Kyle Allen in at QB. 11 personnel. Bishop in the slot. Scotty Miller on the receiving end of the pass working against Elliott for a gain of 20.

5. 12 personnel. Third-team o-line of Cook-McCormick-Frazier-Anderson-Fautanu. Allen under center. Herbig and Moon the EDGE rushers. Screen left intended for Aaron Shampklin but the defense is figuring out these screens this period and the pass is incomplete.

6. Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk the DT pairing. Darius Rush and Kalon Barnes the outside corners with Ryan Watts and Miles Killebrew in the slot. Payton Wilson and Mark Robinson at ILB. 12 personnel.

Allen checks down to a wide-open Shampklin with plenty of room in front. Gain of roughly 20 with Dez Fitzpatrick providing a block on CB Thomas Graham Jr.

7. Julius Welschof at OLB and with lines thin on the EDGEs, DeMarvin Leal standing up to play ROLB. 12 personnel. Nice ball from Fields to Connor Heyward, the latter making a leaping grab on a 7-route to the left sideline for a 31-yard pickup.

8. First false start in a couple of days. OG Tyler Beach the guilty party so he gets to do a lap of the football field. Mason McCormick comes in to replace. Kyle Allen empty set. He scrambles up the middle.

9. Jacob Slade and Willington Previlon the defensive tackles. Kyler McMichael the LCB, Cory Trice Jr. the RCB. Miles Killebrew and Nate Meadors the safeties. Offense in 11 personnel, Quez Watkins in the slot. Allen chucks it deep left sideline for WR Dez Fitzpatrick. Pass incomplete but refs throw the flag on Trice for DPI. Didn’t look egregious but they called it.

10. TE Matt Sokol goes in motion pre-snap. John Rhys Plumlee in at QB. Screen left, not sure the receivers/running back who made the catch, but Payton Wilson figures it out and would’ve had the tackle had it been allowed. Instead, the back keeps going, and Wilson is pushed from behind, down and falling out of bounds.

11. Tyler Matakevich and Jacoby Windmon the ILBs. Plumlee complete to Edwards on a quick hitter right side, Windmon making the stop after a few.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 18. Payton Wilson in with Patrick Queen at ILB. Porter and Jackson the left and right corners, respectively. Fields in at quarterback under center. 11 personnel. Nothing there for Fields, who pump faked a few times. No one bit and nothing opened up. Ended up chucking the ball to no one in particular.

2. 12 personnel. “Every down is third down,” Mike Tomlin calls out, signaling this period is focused on third down situations. Larry Ogunjobi and Keeanu Benton the DTs, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at OLB, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen at ILB, Joey Porter Jr. at LCB, Donte Jackson at RCB, and Beanie Bishop Jr. the NCB.

Fields complete to Pickens left side for a gain of 10. Watt stunted inside over right guard but didn’t get pressure.

3. Interesting wrinkle. Nick Herbig at LDT with T.J. Watt at LOLB with Alex Highsmith at ROLB. So a three outside linebacker package. Fields hits Jefferson for 15, an easy grab with Donte Jackson slipping and falling.

4. 11 personnel. Empty formation for Kyle Allen. Throw right side complete to Warren, Porter quick to make the tag and attempted punch-out after a gain of 2.

5. Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon the OLBs. 11 personnel. Darnell Washington the tight end. Allen tries to fit the ball to Quez Watkins over the middle, but the pass is a little low and behind as Nick Herbig drops into coverage and helps squeeze the window.

6. Cam Sutton and Miles Killebrew the safeties. Kalon Barnes and Anthony Averett the outside corners. Ryan Watts the dime backer. Empty set. Allen hits WR Tarik Black for 11 yards left side. Herbig beat Fautanu around the edge, sliding under and past him though he couldn’t completely stay on both feet as he dipped by.

7. Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk the DTs. Mark Robinson and Tyler Murray the ILBs. Kalon Barnes and Anthony Averett the outside CBs with Thomas Graham Jr. in the slot. Justin Fields back in at QB. 12 personnel. Fields throws left side. Combat moment at the catch point. Not 100 percent sure of the receiver, potentially Connor Heyward, who was split out, but Graham wrestles the ball away. Couldn’t tell if he was down or kept his knees up but he ran the ball into the end zone for a pick-six.

8. Nothing there for Fields, who just keeps and scrambles on the play after the pick.

9. 11 personnel. Kyle Allen in the game. Cam Sutton in at safety. Allen swing pass right side to La’Mical Perine. Miles Killebrew charges hard and thuds him with a big pop. Nice spin move by OLB Julius Welschof to beat RT Anderson Hardy inside.

10. 11 personnel. Scotty Miller the X-receiver. Allen at quarterback. Watts down in the box next to Payton Wilson. Allen complete to Connor Heyward over the middle over Payton Wilson’s head for a 15-yard(ish) gain. Nice blitz pickup by Perine here.

11. 12 personnel. Welschof chases and flushes Plumlee to his left. Throw over the middle is batted away by a diving Watts, a nice play.

12. 11 personnel. Plumlee complete to Copland on a curl for 10 yards over the middle. DeMarvin Leal got pressure on Plumlee.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Two-minute drill, the first of camp. Ball on the offense’s 47-yard line. Fields running the show. Watt and Highsmith at OLB with Herbig also on the field. An amoeba look with just one DL, in this case NT Montravius Adams. Porter and Jackson on the outside at corner with Bishop manning the slot. Cory Trice Jr. also on the field as an additional DB while Patrick Queen is on the field at ILB. An interesting 1-4-6 look.

Fields checks down to Harris for 6.

2. Fields flushed left by Adams pressure. Ball thrown low to Pickens along the sideline, trying to make the snag while sliding but he can’t. Incomplete.

3. Two defensive linemen back on the field. Watt LDE. Fields hits Pickens on the left side for 14 yards.

4. T.J. Watt easily beats Broderick Jones, dipping the edge. Fields complete to Jefferson right side against Porter for an 8-yard gain.

5. Fields complete again, hitting Austin for a slant. Another gain of 8.

6. Empty set with rotational receivers entering the game. Watkins in the slot, Miller and Fitzpatrick on the outside. Warren split out left side and Fields hits him for 9.

7. Herbig pressure, Fields scrambles out of bounds. Call it a gain of 4.

8. “Seven shots football” Mike Tomlin calls out, noting the similarity with how practice starts versus how it ends. Fields hits Pickens in the back middle of the end zone, leaping and making a sky-high grab as Patrick Queen can only watch below. Pickens gets his feet in and it’s a TD.

Sixth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Second-team offense comes in. Kyle Allen at QB. Julius Welschof and Nick Herbig the outside linebackers. Allen’s first throw complete to Dez Fitzpatrick right side for 8.

2. Hurrying back to the line, Allen hits RB Jonathan Ward for 5.

3. Allen takes a deep shot down the left sideline for Scotty Miller, who has a step on Kyler McMichael. But it’s overthrown and incomplete. DL Willington Previlon getting pressure off a possible stunt.

4. Third down. Previlon in my notes again, turning the corner and swatting the ball out of Allen’s hands.

5. Despite the fumble, the drill moves up to the 25. Perhaps a “penalty” for hitting the QB, I’m not sure. Allen hits Jacob Copeland for a gain of 6, Killebrew applying the tag.

6. Allen wants WR Jaray Jenkins in the end zone along the left side but McMichael tips it away.

7. Allen rolls right and throws along the sideline. A diving Thomas Graham Jr. makes it a tough throw and it’s incomplete.

8. Fourth down. Previlon and Slade the DTs. Allen hits Darnell Washington on a crosser, making a good hands catch for 14 yards, working over Ryan Watts.

9. 21 seconds left. Allen jump ball right side. Copeland puts out one outstretched hand, but it tips off and incomplete. Kalon Barnes covering. Nice job by LT Dylan Cook to seal Leal, back in at OLB, upfield.

10. Pass over the middle seemingly tipped but Jaray Jenkins kept his concentration and made the catch in the end zone. Touchdown. Both QBs leading touchdown drives in their two-minute drill.

Camp Summary (TL;DR)

– Lots of targets for George Pickens today. I’ll have to total it up but a strong and active day for him. He’s generally had good days but today might’ve been his best practice.

– WR Jaray Jenkins, “JJ” as coaches call him, has separated himself from other back-end-depth-chart receivers in Jacob Copeland and Duece Watts. Jenkins is pushing for the practice squad.

– Overall, OT Dylan Cook did well handling DeMarvin Leal during the two-minute drill.

– TE Darnell Washington continues to pick things up in the passing game. First touchdown, fourth-down catch, and he did well in 1v1 work. Like I wrote above, soft hands catcher.

– Sticking with the tight ends, Connor Heyward’s hands are excellent. Dude catches virtually everything.

– RB screen game was pretty painful to watch today. Not much success.

– WR Van Jefferson is pushing to lock up a roster spot while FB Jack Colletto is doing his best to make a push.

– The defensive talent and versatility could have the Steelers doing different things, including a three-OLB look with Nick Herbig on the field. Herbig and NT Montravius Adams got consistent pressure today.

– LB Patrick Queen’s range is elite. He covered sideline to sideline today with ease.

– Don’t love the team putting DeMarvin Leal at ROLB. Even for the practice. Just let him be an interior lineman.

– S Ryan Watts having a good camp. Maybe not a great one. But he’s long, versatile, made a big breakup today. Overall, I like what I’ve seen.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

A look at the new kick return unit. You can see in the top left corner, No. 29 Ryan Watts, as the return/blocking unit. How tight they are now, separated by just 5 yards. In the middle is DL Isaiahh No. 92 on the kick coverage unit with Payton Wilson No. 41 to his left.

Also Ryan Shazier in the hat and long-sleeve shirt.

Steelers Short Kings

A series on the shortest and smallest players in team history with large stories to tell.

Guard/Tackle Henry Weinberg: 5-7, 190 pounds (1934)

Weinberg appeared in only eight games for the Steelers during their second NFL season, credited with one start. His small size qualifies him for today’s list but back then, 190 pounds was pretty big. Born in Mt. Pleasant, he attended Duquesne. He died in 1992.

Norm MacDonald Quote/Joke Of The Day

“You ever lie for no reason at all? Just all of sudden, a big lie spills out of your evil head. Like a guy will come up to you, ‘Hey, did you ever see that movie with Meryl Streep and a horse?’ And you go, ‘Yes.’ In the back of your head, you’re like, ‘What in the heck am I lying about over here? I stand to gain nothing by this lie.'”