Cory Trice Jr. Doesn’t Know If He’ll Be At 100%, But Vows He’ll ‘Be Ready To Go’ This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw multiple players suffer injuries in their final preseason game, but none may have been as disappointing as the one to Cory Trice Jr. Trice has been plagued by injuries since his days in college. He missed all of last year with a brutal injury, but he looked promising throughout this offseason. However, he was forced to leave the game against the Detroit Lions with a groin injury. Thankfully, it seems it isn’t anything serious.

Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. shows his instincts on TFL vs. Texans https://t.co/5PSbeGA535 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/pXpphDl0lS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 10, 2024

In a video from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on YouTube, Trice is asked if he thinks he’ll be at one hundred percent this season.

“I don’t know if I’ll be a hundred percent, but I’ll be ready to go,” Trice said. “I’m gonna be ready to go for sure.”

It sounds like Trice is itching to get on the field and actually play in meaningful games. He looked solid in the preseason, so he should end up making the Steelers final 53-man roster. Groin injuries can be scary if they linger, but Trice seems ready to go full steam ahead.

The Steelers’ depth at corner is definitely not a strength. There aren’t many proven guys behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. Cam Sutton is the veteran in that group, and he’ll be suspended for the first half of the season. Therefore, Trice could see himself as the top backup corner on the roster.

Trice is a freak when it comes to his size and athleticism, so if he can stay healthy, then he has massive potential. The only reason he fell so far in the draft was due to injury concerns. Mike Tomlin seems to be enamored with Trice’s build, but availability is the best ability for the young corner. If he proves he can stay healthy, he’ll get opportunities with the Steelers.

Hopefully Trice can be ready for the start of the season, but it doesn’t sound like he should miss too much time, if any at all. He just needs to remember not to push himself. If there was ever a time during the season to not push through an injury, it’s the beginning. With Porter and Jackson healthy, Trice can afford to just make sure his body is alright. The season is a marathon, not a sprint.