Cory Trice Jr. Has Been ‘More Comfortable In Terms Of Trusting His Health,’ Mike Tomlin Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ final preseason game on Saturday represents the last opportunity for some players to cement their spot on the depth chart and the roster. Most of the team is solidified, but where some will fall on the depth chart is still in question. Corner might be the most interesting position to watch with not many proven guys in that room. Cory Trice Jr. is one player trying to differentiate himself there, and Mike Tomlin seems to be happy with what Trice has shown so far.

“The big thing for him, with each passing rep, I see him just be more comfortable in terms of trusting his health,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel,. “When you come off a major injury like he has, that’s a component of it as well. He’s also a young guy and so he’s got some growth things. There’s a lot of meat on that bone and he’s covering a lot of ground, but there’s a lot of ground to cover.”

Trice was a rookie last year but missed the entire season after suffering a major knee injury. That was after he fell all the way to the seventh round of the draft due to injury concerns. Therefore, staying healthy is the most important thing for Trice. He’s just had rotten luck when it comes to injuries, but he was a skilled player coming out of Purdue.

Trice was reportedly impressing the team before his injury last year. He’s got a unique combination of size and speed that Tomlin clearly loves. If Trice can stay healthy, he could work his way into being the Steelers’ top backup.

During training camp, Trice did get some work with the starting defense, albeit when the other corners weren’t practicing. However, he didn’t look out of place. He’s also flashed a few times during the preseason and has looked more comfortable as time has gone on, as Tomlin said.

Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. shows his instincts on TFL vs. Texans https://t.co/5PSbeGA535 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/pXpphDl0lS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 10, 2024

Trice is still a young player who hasn’t played a real NFL game yet, so he’s got some catching up to do. Hopefully he can see time as a backup this year in preparation for a bigger role going forward. However, if one of Joey Porter Jr. or Donte Jackson gets hurt, Trice may be the next man up.

His performance in the final preseason game will help determine what his role will be with the Steelers this year. If he has a good showing, he shouldn’t end up buried on the depth chart. However, the key for him is to stay healthy. Trice needs mileage on his tires more than anything.