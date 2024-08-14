Calvin Austin III ‘Didn’t Show Half Of What I Can Do’ In Matt Canada’s Offense: ‘No Excuse Now’

All wide receivers like Calvin Austin III can do for the Pittsburgh Steelers while they await word on Brandon Aiyuk is put their head down and work. That is the mindset that the third-year receiver took into this summer, long before the Aiyuk saga heated up. He talked about his mentality in the latest episode of The Standard on the team’s website.

“I felt like I didn’t show half of what I can do”, Austin said of the 2023 season under Matt Canada, his first year of playing. “Of course I wasn’t perfect last year and there was definitely some stuff in my route game, to be specific, that I wanted to work on. But being able to be in those games and then after the season go back and look at exactly what I need to work on [was huge]”.

“Now it’s about doing exactly what I worked on and showing it”, Austin added. “I can be able to show my full talent and not sacrifice some just because I’m not able to do certain things. That’s why I just went into this offseason like, ‘I’m gonna check every box of so it’s no excuse now. It’s all up to me’”.

While there is still a long way to go, I think Austin has done well for himself. He has had some quiet days, but he has also shown that he is capable of making the splash play. He has fleshed out his route tree, as he mentioned, endeavoring to prove that he is a complete receiver.

A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Memphis, Calvin Austin III spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List. He played sparingly last season, though in all 17 games, trying to find a role for himself. His playing time ebbed and flowed throughout the year, but he did find the end zone a few times.

In the Steelers’ preseason opener, Austin caught two passes on three targets for 49 yards. He had a sure touchdown if only QB Kyle Allen delivered a much better throw. While he tried to take the blame for the play, it was the quarterback who missed the layup.

This offseason, the Steelers traded away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, creating a vacuum in the room. George Pickens instantly became the clear number one, and they turned most of the rest of the room over. They released Allen Robinson II, allowing Miles Boykin to walk. Pickens and Austin are the only two returning receivers from last year’s roster as meaningful contributors.

Part of the issue is a simple matter of reality. Calvin Austin III is probably one of the smallest players in the entire NFL, no matter how much he tries to not let that limit him. I am reminded of Tavon Austin, a player of similar size who never lived up to his first-round pedigree. Over his nine-year career, he recorded 2,239 receiving yards, 1,361 rushing yards, and under 2,000 return yards. He only hit 700 yards from scrimmage in a season once.

But the Steelers may have a significant role for Austin this year—unless Brandon Aiyuk chooses them. And we can’t forget Van Jefferson, who seems to have cemented himself as the would-be second receiver. I say “would be” only because, as of this writing, we don’t know where Aiyuk is landing.