‘That’s One I Got To Make’ Calvin Austin III Reflects On Failed Fourth Down Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Houston Texans 20-12 in their first preseason game of the 2024 season. They were held scoreless through the first half, but it wasn’t for a lack of opportunity. They executed a nine-play drive in the second quarter that ended with four goal-to-go plays with an opportunity to get in the end zone. On 4th down, Calvin Austin III was wide open in the corner of the end zone. The ball was a little overthrown, but it was still a catchable pass. And one he has to make.

Austin initially bobbled the pass, but eventually secured it. If he caught it on the first attempt, his feet likely would have been in bounds.

Austin was asked after the game how close that play was to being in bounds.

“Close, but that’s one I got to make,” Austin said in a video provided by the Steelers PR department.

Below is a clip of the play.

When the starting offense was announced at Acrisure stadium, they announced two running backs instead of a third wide receiver. Austin’s roster spot is secure, but his role within the offense is still up in the air. Arthur Smith uses slot receiver much less than other offensive coordinators, and instead opts for fullbacks and extra tight ends.

Austin has had a solid training camp. He primarily practiced with the first-team offense when they ran 11 personnel with a slot receiver. But his role will only grow if he makes the big plays in big moments.

“You just gotta look at your own game and be very critical of it,” Austin said of what he can take away from the preseason game. “It’s really just [a] little small execution type thing that you got to go back and check off when you go into the next game so you can be able to move on.”

It wasn’t all bad for Austin. In total he played 23 snaps and caught two passes for 49 yards. And from the TV tape, he was giving a solid effort as a blocker on some of the run plays. It was a solid day, but he could have been one of the stars of the game had he hauled in the touchdown.

He completely took over on the Steelers’ first touchdown drive. He caught a 24-yard pass at the beginning of the drive and got them into scoring range with another 25-yard reception.

It was just one preseason game, and one missed opportunity on a questionable pass to begin with. There will be plenty more.