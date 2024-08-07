Broncos To Wear White Jerseys, Force Steelers To Wear Black In Week 2 Matchup

The Denver Broncos are looking to gain every edge possible when Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson returns in Week 2. Per the Broncos’ official uniform release, the team will wear their “Summit White” jerseys against the Steelers.

You asked for it, you got it. Our 2024 uniform schedule is here! Full uniform combos with pants + socks will be announced the week of each game. 📰 » https://t.co/4BVfCwGJJZ pic.twitter.com/HdnutbkJHt — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 6, 2024

These jerseys were unveiled in April as part of the team’s “Mile High Collection.”

As noted by Broncos’ reporter Andrew Mason, that means the Steelers will be forced to wear their black jerseys for a September game when temperatures could still be high.

The Broncos will wear white at home in Week 2 against the Steelers. It's smart. Force the Steelers to stand under the sun on the east sideline on a (likely) warm-to-hot day in their black jerseys. Tampa Bay wears white at home for much of the season for the same reason… — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 6, 2024

These are “games” every team plays in order to try to gain an advantage, and though it often doesn’t work, it doesn’t hurt to try. Still, the Steelers will have to combat the heat and the elevation against the Broncos, looking to hit the reset button under head coach Sean Payton. Wilson will make his return after being cut by the team in March after two unsuccessful seasons as their starting quarterback. He signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, a minimum-contract that leaves Denver on the hook for nearly $40 million of his salary.

The more concerning trend is Pittsburgh’s lack of success in Denver. Since 1991, the Steelers are 1-6 on the road against the Broncos during the regular season. Their only win over that span came in 2009, a 28-10 victory. Pittsburgh has lost its last two road games against Denver, including a 31-19 Week 1 loss to open up 2012.

Pittsburgh will look to capitalize on a slightly more forgiving early-season schedule. If there is an “easy” part of the year, relatively speaking, it’s the first several weeks when the Steelers open at Atlanta, at Denver, followed by a Week 3 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While those matchups will pose their own challenges, it looks far less daunting than the end of the season when Pittsburgh plays all six of their AFC North games over the final eight weeks, along with contests versus the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

A fast start to the year will be key for the team’s overall success, but the schedule, back-to-back road games to begin 2024 and jersey selections won’t do the Steelers any favors.