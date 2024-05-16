Steelers Release Official 2024 Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their official and complete 2024 schedule. Below is who, where, and when, the team will play its three preseason and 17 regular season games this year.

Preseason

Week 1 – vs Texans (Friday Aug 9)

Week 2 – vs Bills (Sat Aug 17)

Week 3- vs Lions (TBD)

Regular Season

Week 1 – at Atlanta (Sunday Sept 8 – 1 PM/EST)

Week 2 – at Broncos (Sunday Sept 15 – 4:25 PM/EST)

Week 3 – vs Chargers (Sunday Sept 22 – 1 PM/EST)

Week 4 – at Colts (Sunday Sept 29 – 1 PM/EST)

Week 5 – vs Cowboys (Sunday Oct 6 – 8:20 PM/EST)

Week 6 – at Raiders (Sunday Oct 13 – 4:05 PM/EST)

Week 7 – vs Jets (Oct 20th – Sunday Night Football)

Week 8 – vs Giants (Oct 28th – Monday Night)

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – at Commanders (Sunday Nov 10 – 1 PM/EST)

Week 11 – vs Ravens (Sunday Nov 17 – 1 PM/EST)

Week 12 – at Browns (Nov 21 – Thursday Night Football)

Week 13 – at Bengals (Sunday Dec 1 – 1 PM/EST)

Week 14 – vs Browns (Sunday Dec 8 – 1 PM/EST)

Week 15 – at Eagles (Sunday Dec 15 – 4:25 PM/EST)

Week 16 – at Ravens (Saturday Dec 21 – 4:30 PM/EST)

Week 17 – vs Chiefs (Wednesday Christmas Day – 1 PM/EST)

Week 18 – vs Bengals (TBD)

The marquee event for every social media team, the Steelers revealed their schedule with a video of current players trying to make former outside linebacker James Harrison laugh.

No joke. Our 2024 schedule is here. @laurelhighlands | @jharrison9292 | 📺: Schedule release coverage on NFLN pic.twitter.com/okiDg2L4XR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2024

And here is the preseason release. They will open the season at home versus the Houston Texans, followed by another home game against the Buffalo Bills. Their lone road game will be at Detroit to play the Lions. The date for that game hasn’t been announced.

Look for takeaways and analysis later tonight and throughout the next couple of days.