‘Best Ball’s In Front Of Me’: Alex Highsmith Wants To Leave Lasting Legacy With Steelers

Through his first four seasons, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has been quite the developmental story for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After walking on at the University of Charlotte and then working his way into a scholarship player and a starter, Highsmith eventually became a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since then, he has worked his way up the ladder and become one of the better all-around EDGE defenders in the NFL.

Entering Year 5 with a long-term extension in place and an established reputation as a dangerous pass rusher and stout run defender, Highsmith is poised to take another step while leaving a legacy in the Black and Gold.

Appearing on NFL Network’s Training Camp live with Rhett Lewis and Marc Ross Saturday, Highsmith spoke about leaving that legacy and what it means to play for such a historic franchise at a position filled with past greats.

“I feel like my best ball’s in front of me and so I definitely wanna leave a legacy…just outta respect for all the guys who have come before,” Highsmith said of his time in Pittsburgh and how he wants his career to go, according to video via NFL Network. “There’s been so many greats to come through this team, especially at the outside linebacker position.

“So I just want to be the best that I can, just to help this team win and ultimately win a Super Bowl. And so that’s just really the mindset that I have.”

Based on the trajectory of his career to this point, Alex Highsmith’s best football is certainly in front of him.

The 2024 season will mark his fourth season as a full-time starter for the Steelers. He’s gotten better and better every single year, adding more power and speed to his game, continuing to tinker with his pass rush arsenal, developing a terrific spin move, perfecting the Ghost rush, and figuring out how to properly set and defend the edge against the run.

Last season was a perfect example of that. Though his sack numbers declined from 14.0 to 7.5, Highsmith had arguably the best season of his career overall.

Alex Highsmith generated 69 total pressures on the season, along with seven sacks in 2023 after receiving his extension, putting together one of his most complete seasons. He finished among the ten highest-graded edge defenders on the season from Pro Football Focus at 90.3 and did it all for the Steelers. He had two interceptions, including a pick-six, and added two forced fumbles.

When it comes to the best EDGE defenders in football, Highsmith is right on the cusp of that conversation. He’s arguably a top 10-15 player at the position and is a dangerous pass rusher that teams are worried about, pairing with T.J. Watt to form the best duo in football.

Watt’s legacy is largely set in the Steelers’ franchise, and Alex Highsmith is working towards that. If the duo can bring a Super Bowl title to Pittsburgh once again, that legacy will be cemented for Highsmith. Right now, though, he’s on a good trajectory to be among the better OLBs in Steelers history.