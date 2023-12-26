Film Room: Alex Highsmith Can Do It All At A High Level

Put simply, Alex Highsmith is a game-wrecker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s why they made sure to lock him up to a four-year, $68 million extension this summer, keeping him on the opposite side of fellow star pass rusher T.J. Watt for the foreseeable future.

With those two as the booked outside linebackers, the Steelers are in great shape each and every week defensively. That was again the case on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium just two days before Christmas against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Needing a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, the Steelers received some big plays from Highsmith in the 34-11 win as the fourth-year linebacker showed off his complete game off the edge, defending well against the run, putting a ton of pressure on Bengals’ quarterback Jake Browning, forcing him into two turnovers, and even had an impressive interception of his own to put the game away for good.

Though the sack numbers might not have been there early in the year for Highsmith fresh off of his huge extension, his play was never a concern. Now, late in the season he’s being rewarded for his work ethic and abilities, getting to the quarterback more frequently and making game-changing plays in the process.

Early on in the game with a Steelers holding a 7-0 lead the Bengals driving for a potential game-tying score, Highsmith dialed up a Coffeehouse Stunt blitz, generating pressure on Browning, forcing him out of the pocket, which led to Browning throwing up a duck into the end zone resulting in a Patrick Peterson interception.

Look at the way Highsmith sells he’s dropping into coverage. He’s able to turn nearly the whole way around, hoping his hips up, causing Bengals’ left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to believe he’s dropping into coverage.

That’s not what he’s doing though. After selling it, Highsmith turns back around and fires downhill. As he fires downhill, Highsmith has a great angle off the edge despite turning his back to the play initially. He’s able to slip between Brown and Bengals’ tight end Drew Sample, allowing him to get immediate pressure on Browning, flushing him from the pocket.

Also giving chase is Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt, who collapsed the right side of the offensive line as the Steelers generated a tremendous rush on the play.

Browning absolutely can’t make that throw, though, especially in the red zone in a one-score game. Throw the ball out of bounds and live to fight another down. Instead, he threw a floater that Peterson made a play on, giving the Steelers the ball, eventually leading to a 14-0 lead.

Highsmith’s Coffeehouse stunt isn’t anything new. He did it last season against the New England Patriots at home, getting a clean hit on Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones, leading to a Minkah Fitzpatrick interception in Week Two.

Later on in the first half, Highsmith had another great rush, generating a pressure that led to another Browning interception.

The Bengals tried to give Highsmith the T.J. Watt treatment, putting a tight end outside of Brown to give him help against Highsmith off the edge. It didn’t matter.

Highsmith easily defeated the block from tight end Mitchell Wilcox, turning the corner to put heat on Browning, forcing him to throw a bit earlier than he wanted to. You can see Brown try to recover, too, but it’s a bad spot for the tackle to be in, especially with an athlete like Highsmith lined up further outside than usual because of the tight end.

Poor scheme from the Bengals, and it cost them.

Later on in the game, Highsmith really turned it up a notch as a pass rusher against Brown. Throughout the game he was hitting him with every thing he had in his arsenal, from speed to power, the spin move and more. He was having some slid success, but was never quite able to truly land that impressive rush.

Then, in the third quarter Highsmith took over.

One play after George Pickens’ 66-yard touchdown, Highsmith bulled right through Brown as Watt did the same to Jonah Williams on the other side, leading to pressure on Browning and a batted pass.

Later on in the third quarter, Highsmith finally got home.

That’s his patented ghost rush move, flying off the edge with speed, dipping underneath the punch from Brown and racing around the arch to finish the play.

Few do that rush better in the NFL than Highsmith. He’s all but mastered it, which is quite remarkable.

That sack of Browning pushed the Bengals into a 3rd and 15 and then helped hold the Bengals to a field goal to close the third quarter.

As if his day wasn’t great already, Highsmith had one more impressive present in his bag for the Steelers.

On a 2nd and 19 from the Bengals’ 26-yard line, Highsmith dropped into coverage and was able to get underneath a late crossing route over the middle. He read Browning’s eyes, sank into his drop and made an unreal play on the ball, showing off great ball skills.

That’s a tremendous play from Highsmith, who now has two interceptions on the season.The ball skills are rather impressive from the outside linebacker. That’s an all-hands catch. Terrific play in traffic, too.

That interception gave Highsmith yet another game with a sack and an interception. He’s worth every penny, and continues to show that week after week. What a performance in a must-win game from Highsmith. The Steelers will need more of it down the stretch, too.