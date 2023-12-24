Watch: Alex Highsmith Snuffs Out Bengals’ Comeback Attempt With Fourth-Quarter INT

What a remarkable night by the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Backs against the wall, third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph starting, season in the balance. The Steelers responded in a monster way, and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith may have capped it with a splash play defensively.

Highsmith dropped into coverage and got underneath a crossing route intended for Bengals rookie receiver Andrei Iosivas, picking off Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Jake Browning on third down on a diving play, giving the Steelers great field position inside Cincinnati territory.

The interception by Highsmth was his second of the season. He had an interception in Week Two at home in primetime against the Cleveland Browns, which he returned for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, helping the Steelers to a 26-22 win over the Browns.

On Saturday, Highsmith had another complete game, picking off the pass in the fourth quarter and also recording a sack in the second half, beating offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. with a great ghost rush after being shot out of a cannon.