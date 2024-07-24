‘We’ve Got A Lot Of Playmakers’: Russell Wilson Excited About Steelers Targets

Don’t tell Russell Wilson the Pittsburgh Steelers must add another receiver. Speaking to reporters on report day for the team’s 2024 training camp, Wilson talked up his targets.

“We’ve got a lot of playmakers. I’m really excited,” Wilson said in audio played on 93.7 The Fan. “Obviously [George Pickens], a special player. George Pickens, he gonna do a lot of great things. Just watching the film, training with him. Yeah, throwing with him. All those things that he can do. I think Calvin Austin’s been amazing all offseason. Just watching his speed, his ability to get in and out of routes. Van Jefferson, his due diligence.”

“I spent a lot of time with the guys in the offseason throwing and just watching guys like Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller. I’m excited for Roman Wilson to see what he can do. I think that’s a guy who’s been a champion in college. It’s one thing to do at the highest level in college. It’s another thing to do in the NFL. I think he has that mentality of wanting to be that every day. Marquez Callaway is fighting, and a lot of other great players.”

Pickens will look to build upon his breakout 2022 campaign, going over 1,100 yards and leading the league in yards per reception. The opportunity to increase his volume is real after Diontae Johnson was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in March. Teeming with talent, Pickens has the best quarterback play of his young career and should be the featured weapon in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Who will step up across from him makes for one of the Steelers’ biggest camp battles. Calvin Austin III is returning, a speedster and hard worker with limited NFL production. He missed his rookie year with a foot injury and contributed little offensively after a 72-yard touchdown in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. A full offseason focusing on football, not rehab, and a competent offense will help him this summer.

Pittsburgh signed three veteran free agents: Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, and Van Jefferson. Watkins has some size and similar speed to Austin. Miller is small, but displays inside-outside versatility and is a strong route runner. Jefferson brings size and the potential to be an effective blocker, an asset that got Allen Robinson II on the field plenty last year despite his high amount of “empty” routes. Still, these three have been generally unproductive in recent seasons, looking to capture glory from early this decade.

There’s also rookie third-rounder Roman Wilson, a sure-handed player with a twitch. He’ll need to get stronger and learn to beat press coverage at the NFL level. Russell Wilson also mentions Marquez Callaway, one of several Steelers players to work with Wilson earlier this month in San Diego. Callaway, a height/weight/speed prospect, reunites with WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, who coached him in Tennessee. Like the other veterans, Callaway impressed in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints but has fallen out of favor.

Russell Wilson is also excited about the Steelers’ tight ends.

“Got a great tight end room,” he said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Pat Freiermuth is a guy I’ve watched over the years. His ability to get in and out, ability to make contested catches on third downs. I’m excited about that with him.”

Wilson also praised Connor Heyward as a “dark horse” candidate and old-school athlete who could “play any sport.” He offered similar high marks to “freak athlete” Darnell Washington, who Wilson joked was big enough to play on the USA Men’s basketball team.

Under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, tight ends are expected to be heavily featured, and the team could keep up to four of them on the 53-man roster. Currently, Freiermuth is poised to be the team’s true No. 2 receiver, aiming to return to the 60-catch seasons he had during his rookie and sophomore seasons. Heyward also joined teammates with Wilson in California, a talented pass-catcher with soft hands and a big catch radius. Washington is heading into a key second year. Though he should be more involved in the passing game than the seven measly receptions from a year ago, he’ll primarily function as a blocker.