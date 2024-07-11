Watch: Justin Fields Getting In Extra Work Throwing To George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew they needed to improve at quarterback this offseason, but no one probably expected them to do such a good job for such little cost. They managed to sign Russell Wilson for pennies, and although he’s struggled the past few years, he immediately raises the Steelers’ floor and ceiling.

However, trading almost nothing for Justin Fields may have been their greatest move of the offseason — if he manages to correct some of his flaws. Fields could be the Steelers’ next franchise quarterback and presents an opportunity for them to escape the cycle of mediocrity they’ve been stuck in. Now, fans can get a glimpse at potentially the Steelers’ next great quarterback-receiver duo in Fields and George Pickens,

Pickens has shown incredible potential in his young career, making some of the most outrageous catches in franchise history in only two seasons. His unbelievable contested-catch ability makes him any quarterback’s best friend, and Wilson and Fields should both have great chemistry with him because he fits perfectly with their skill sets.

Both players love throwing deep balls down the sideline, providing receivers with a chance to go up and outmuscle opposing corners. While Fields isn’t slotted to start, it seems that isn’t stopping him from working on getting acquainted with Pickens.

It’s unclear if this event was held recently or if the footage is only being uploaded now. Either way, Pickens and Fields did link up at Elite Week, an event hosted by G.O.A.T Farm Sports where quarterbacks and receivers train, held at Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas. In a video posted to their Instagram, Pickens and Fields can be seen working together.

The video suggests that Pickens and Fields could be the Steelers’ next great quarterback and receiver duo, but it may take some time to see if that is true. Wilson is the presumed Steelers starter, and while Fields could win the job during training camp, reports have suggested that is unlikely. It’s more realistic to expect Fields to get some playing time later in the year if Wilson struggles or gets hurt.

For now, Fields and Pickens will have to keep working off the field so that they are ready if Wilson ever loses the job. Fields has been working hard all offseason, so it seems like he’s intent on showing that the Chicago Bears were wrong to discard him.

With this kind of motivation driving him, Fields may will himself onto the field, especially if he has someone like Pickens in his corner. Building trust with your No. 1 receiver is so important for quarterbacks, and if Fields ever wants to have any chance at success, he and Pickens are going to need to be on the same page.