Tomlin: Russell Wilson Has ‘Pole Position’ In QB Battle, Justin Fields Will Compete When ‘Appropriate’

The Pittsburgh Steelers shook up their entire quarterback room this offseason. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph are gone. Trubisky back in Buffalo, Pickett traded to Philadelphia, Rudolph in Tennessee. In their place are Russell Wilson, signed to a one-year deal, and Justin Fields, traded for light compensation. It’s the most radical shift the Steelers have had at the position in decades. Now that the team knows the “who” of which names will make up the top of the depth char, there’s just one question left.

Who will start?

Speaking to local reporters in Orlando, Florida ahead of this week’s Owners Meetings, Mike Tomlin indicated Wilson has “pole position” to begin the offseason. Fields will start off as the backup and compete when he’s ready. That info comes via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, who tweeted out the news from Tomlin a short time ago.

Among other things, Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson will have the “pole position” in the quarterbacks room and when it’s appropriate for Justin Fields to compete, he’ll compete. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 24, 2024

Per The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Tomlin believes the potential battle will create excitement this spring and summer as the Steelers find out what they have.

Tomlin on Justin Fields: "That's to be determined … that's one of the exciting components of team development … the division of labor roles and so forth." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 24, 2024

Tomlin cited Wilson’s experience and resume as the key reason why he’s currently running ahead of Fields, commentary shared by Kaboly and the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter.

Regarding the quarterback rotation to start the season, Mike Tomlin said: "Russell is in the pole position. I think his body of work justifies that." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 24, 2024

Tomlin on Russ v Fields: "We've been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 24, 2024

The “pole position” language is the same phrase used in reporting over the last week, describing Tomlin’s conversation with Pickett. He reportedly told Pickett Wilson had “pole position” over Pickett, leading to Pickett to request a trade, sending him to the Eagles.

The more experienced player, Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner. While he’s made his share of negative plays, he threw just eight interceptions last year for the Broncos. If he can replicate that figure with a number similar to the 26 touchdowns he tossed last season, the Steelers will have the baseline passing game missing since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Dynamic and talented, Fields spent most of the last three years starting for the Bears. But his game featured as many lows as highs, leading the NFL in sacks, fumbles, and the second-highest interception rate since 2021. As made clear by his light trade market, the Steelers sending a 2025 conditional sixth round pick, no team was truly interested in him being an immediate starter.

While Wilson is clearly ahead of Fields, Tomlin’s comment doesn’t cement Wilson’s status as the Week One starter. While we wait for the fuller quote from Tomlin, the team will likely go into training camp evaluating both players before making a final decision on who will get the nod to begin the season. If Wilson falters and Fields shines, it’s possible a true competition takes place. But to stick with Tomlin’s racing analogy, when the Steelers start their engines at Latrobe in late July, Wilson will be leading the first lap.