Insider Says Justin Fields Could Have ‘Pickett Preseason’ And Steelers Still Wouldn’t Start Him

For those who cover the team on a daily basis, it doesn’t seem like Justin Fields can do anything to start. Dazzle with his powerful arm? Rip off a 50-yard run with his dynamic legs? Check every box, answer every question that surrounds him? In any scenario, Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly believes Russell Wilson is entrenched as the team’s Week One starter.

Appearing on Sunday’s No. 1 Cochran Show on KDKA, Kaboly outlined there’s no world in which Fields is taking the first snap in the season opener against Atlanta.

“He could have the worst preseason of his career, and Justin Fields could have a Kenny Pickett-like preseason, and they would still start Russell,” Kaboly told the show.

It’s not the first time Kaboly has expressed a similar opinion about the Steelers’ starting quarterback “battle.” His belief might be tested. At least in part. As I discussed shortly after Pittsburgh acquired Fields in March, he could have an awesome preseason. Fields is a physically gifted quarterback and exciting player whose best moments rival any quarterback in football. His problem has always been consistency and playing mistake-free. These are the issues that question his floor as opposed to questioning his ceiling.

Now the team’s backup quarterback to begin the summer, Justin Fields will see plenty of action against backup defenses. Of course, he’ll also be playing with backup linemen and receivers, but Fields’ raw talent should shine through. He could make rookies, backups, and journeymen in practice and preseason look completely overmatched. If so, that’ll draw buzz about Fields pushing for playing time.

While “Pickett preseason” might sound negative, he had an awesome showing a summer ago. Pittsburgh found the end zone on all five drives he led, creating hope that Pickett had found his stride and would lead the team to a playoff run. As he and the offense showed, the preseason can be fool’s gold. Pickett regressed while the offense averaged under 18 points per game, not showing life until Mason Rudolph went from third string to starter.

Pittsburgh’s goal and mission in adding Justin Fields was to give him time on the bench to learn and grow. Wilson is a veteran with a ring and experience and embraced the leadership role. While it’d be easy to get rid of him and his minimum salary, it’s hard to see Pittsburgh changing their plan before any games begin to count.

Where the year goes from there is anyone’s guess. The last Steelers veteran signed to be the assumed starter was Mitch Trubisky, who didn’t even last four full games before being benched for Pickett. I’d take a guess that Wilson will get more time than that, a more proven quarterback with a better pedigree, but it will depend on his and the team’s play over that stretch. Ultimately, Kaboly’s assertion that Wilson is almost locked in as the team’s Week One starter is correct.