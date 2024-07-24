Tyler Matakevich Reclaims No. 44 With Steelers, Julius Welschof Switches To No. 48

For “Dirty Red” enthusiasts who purchased a No. 44 Tyler Matakevich jersey during his first stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears you will be able to break those jerseys out of the corner of your closet. According to a team-provided roster with the latest updates, Matakevich will once again wear No. 44. OLB Julius Welschof previously was assigned No. 44 but has since switched to No. 48.

Matakevich was signed last week as a bit of a surprise addition, but it makes all the sense in the world. The Steelers have renewed their focus on special teams with the additions of P Cameron Johnston and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson. Multiple special teams contributors departed the team in free agency this offseason, including James Pierre and Miles Boykin. Adding a special teams ace like Matakevich will help fill out the units. He signed just a one-year deal.

I don’t know that his roster spot could be considered a lock with an already-crowded ILB room, but his special teams abilities should give him a clear path if he shows the team what he needs to at training camp.

Alex Kozora put together a great stat that shows the Steelers having two of the three most experienced special teams players since 2016.

Most special teams snaps, 2016-2023: 1. Justin Bethel – 2,707

2. Miles Killebrew – 2,573

3. Tyler Matakevich – 2,564 Steelers rostering two of the top three players. Add in Cordarrelle Patterson and Pittsburgh has a clear STs focus for several roster spots. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 19, 2024

The Steelers made themselves more dangerous on the kick-return unit, but a player like Matakevich will be perfectly suited for the kick coverage unit as teams scramble to figure out the best approach to the new rule.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Steelers, Matakevich has made a lengthy career for himself by being an asset on special teams. Of the players the Steelers have drafted over the years, Matakevich is the fourth oldest remaining in the league and the second oldest who is still on the Steelers’ roster. The rest of the 2016 draft class have long since departed the team and/or the NFL altogether.