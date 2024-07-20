Film Room: LB Tyler Matakevich Brings Depth, Special Teams Prowess Back To Pittsburgh

It was announced just two days ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers were bringing back LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year deal, likely on a veteran benefit deal. The former Steeler spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh after getting taken in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, becoming a fan favorite as a core special teams player. “Dirty Red” ended up signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 when his rookie contract was up, spending four seasons in Buffalo where he primarily played special teams with sparse time in Buffalo’s defense (134 snaps).

The signing of Matakevich shouldn’t move the needle much when it comes to his contributions as a defender, as Pittsburgh is now loaded at off-ball linebacker, having signed LB Patrick Queen this offseason while also drafting LB Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to go along with Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts who acted as Pittsburgh’s starters last season. Holcomb’s status is up in the air as he continues to recover from a serious leg injury that cost him the second half of the 2023 season, but Matakevich has his sights on a roster spot in Pittsburgh, regardless of if Holcomb is ready to go at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh traditionally carries 4 or 5 inside linebackers, meaning that Matakevich will likely be battling it out with LB Mark Robinson if the team elects to keep five on the 53-man roster. Robinson has youth on his side as Matakevich will turn 32-year-old in December, but Matakevich brings a higher caliber of play on special teams to the table that Robinson hasn’t reached through two seasons in the league.

Matakevich left Pittsburgh as the league’s leader in special teams tackles in 2019 with 16, posting 53 total special teams tackles in his four years in Pittsburgh according to TeamRankings. Matakevich posted 32 special teams tackles for 2020-22 with Buffalo and recorded 1,365 special teams snaps in his four years in Buffalo, being named the team’s special teams captain thanks to his effort and quality of play.

Matakevich has always played with his hair on fire since coming into the league out of Temple in 2016, being a tackling machine for the Owls and has had that same demeanor as a defender and special teamer in the NFL. He lacks ideal height, length and athleticism which has limited his usage on defense, but he still is a smart football player that plays full-speed on every rep. He’s logged only 283 defensive snaps through four seasons and is best suited for special teams work, but he can come in and contribute when necessary on defense, doing his best work as a early run downs defender.

Matakevich saw the field sparingly on defense in Pittsburgh due to his athletic limitations, being more of a liability in coverage. However, he does understand positioning and stepped in when needed in Buffalo due to injuries. He can be the final option as that ILB5 on the depth chart to come in if necessary on defense while holding down his main role on special teams and provide more heady play than Robinson, who has struggled adjusting to the speed of the NFL game from a mental perspective.

Tyler Matakevich isn’t a sexy signing when it comes to purely defense, but his resume on special teams speaks for itself. He will make a strong 1-2 punch with S Miles Killebrew, who finished tied for second place in the league last season with 13 special teams tackles. Robinson’s chances of making the roster were already up in the air prior to the Matakevich signing, and if Dirty Red can prove that he can still contribute at a high level on special teams in his return to Pittsburgh, he has a good chance of locking up a roster spot and taking Robinson’s spot on the roster.