Steelers Announce Event Schedule For 2024 Season, Super Bowl IX 50th-Anniversary Team To Be Honored In Week 7

With just a little over a week until the start of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the game themes for the 2024 season at Acrisure Stadium. These are things like family weekend, Hall of Honor ceremony and many others. Probably the most interesting in the lineup of events is the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl IX team being honored in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Here is the full schedule of home games, announced in mid-May, and the themes attached to each game.

PRESEASON

Week 1 – vs Texans (Friday Aug. 9) – “Play Football” game

Week 2 – vs Bills (Saturday Aug. 17) – Family Day

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 – at Atlanta (Sunday Sep.t 8 – 1 PM/EST) – Annual Steelers Run Walk & Kids Fun Run

Week 3 – vs Chargers (Sunday Sept. 22 – 1 PM/EST) – Home Opener

Week 5 – vs Cowboys (Sunday Oct. 6 – 8:20 PM/EST) – “Crucial Catch – Intercept Cancer” & Steelers Style

Week 7 – vs Jets (Oct. 20th – Sunday Night Football) – 50th Anniversary of Super Bowl IX Alumni Weekend

Week 8 – vs Giants (Oct. 28 – Monday Night) – NO EVENT

Week 11 – vs Ravens (Sunday Nov. 17 – 1 PM/EST) – Salute To Service

Week 14 – vs Browns (Sunday Dec. 8 – 1 PM/EST) – 2024 Hall Of Honor Class Ceremony & “My Cause, My Cleats”

Week 17 – vs Chiefs (Wednesday Christmas Day – 1 PM/EST) – “Inspire Change”

Week 18 – vs Bengals (TBD) – “Thank You Fans” Game



For a full description of each event, you can visit the Steelers’ announcement on the team website. Many of these events benefit a particular cause or charity, which is always great to see the team giving back to the community.

The two most anticipated events will be the Hall of Honor class ceremony against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 and the aforementioned Super Bowl anniversary team.

The 2023 Hall of Honor class was revealed at the end of July last year, so we can expect a similar timing for the 2024 class. Last year, it was James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry “Moon” Mullins, and Aaron Smith. The criterion for making the list includes being retired for at least three seasons and having played for the Steelers for at least three seasons. Coaches and contributors can also be inducted. The inaugural class was 2017, and with as many legends as the Steelers have throughout franchise history, there are still plenty of deserving names to be announced in coming years.

As for the Super Bowl IX anniversary weekend, that is a special semi-centennial celebration of the team that kicked off a dynasty. The Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6, to win the first Lombardi Trophy in team history. That ’70s group ended up winning three more for a total of four as one of the most impressive dynasties in sports history.

That was also the year that WR Lynn Swann, LB Jack Lambert, WR John Stallworth, C Mike Webster, and S Donnie Shell were drafted (or signed in Shell’s case) as the undisputed best draft class of all time. A whopping five Hall of Famers in one draft!

That will be a special night in front of a national audience in a highly anticipated game against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.