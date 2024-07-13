Russell Wilson Works Out With Steelers WRs, DK Metcalf Ahead Of Training Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson ingratiated himself with his new teammates by organizing a workout early in the offseason. He has put together additional workouts in the downtime ahead of training camp, sharing the latest tonight. On his Instagram profile, he shared a story in which he spent time throwing with Steelers teammates Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins, as well as his former Seattle Seahawks teammate, DK Metcalf.

Russell Wilson working with Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller & DK Metcalf, per his latest on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/cZw4vGjltc — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 13, 2024

The group seem to be working out in California (featuring 2Pac’s “California Love” in Wilson’s story), at UCLA. Watkins’ and Millers’ own Instagram profiles seem to confirm UCLA as the location. Last month, Wilson got in some work with Metcalf at UCLA as well.

Russell Wilson is in his first season with the Steelers after the team signed him this offseason. Released by the Denver Broncos, offset language allowed them to sign him to a Veteran Salary Benefit deal while Denver still owed him many millions for the 2024 season.

Watkins and Miller are both new to the Steelers this season as well, signed as unrestricted free agents. As for Metcalf, he remains with the Seahawks, but rumors have connected him to the Steelers in the past. While unlikely that the Steelers trade for him, Russell Wilson makes a very obvious connection.

It’s not uncommon for former teammates to work out together, and Wilson and Metcalf certainly have their history. They played three seasons together before the Seahawks traded Wilson. In those three years, Metcalf caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

If nothing else, having Metcalf to throw to helps Wilson show his new targets how he likes to play. And it gives him a baseline of comparison as to how he is connecting with Watkins and Miller. The latter two are both battling for either a starting job or a job at all on the Steelers’ roster.

Right now, Pittsburgh’s wide receiver room is a jumbled mess behind George Pickens. The leading candidates to play behind him are Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson. Miller and Watkins may be looking at more of a depth opportunity, which is all the more reason to build of a rapport with Wilson.