2025 Steelers Pre-Draft Movements – Defensive Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers are most of the way through the first part of the offseason leading to the draft. Before we get there, we’re going to take stock of how the roster has evolved over the past several weeks. Position by position, we’ll break down who’s coming and going and what’s next, for those rookies and those already here.

Position: Defensive Tackle

Total Positional Figure: 5

Offseason Additions: 2

Offseason Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Keeanu Benton: With Larry Ogunjobi gone, the Steelers will likely expand Benton’s palate this year. In today’s NFL, a 3-4 defensive tackle doesn’t mean much, since most of the snaps come out of two-down fronts. But either way, this is a pivotal season for the third-year lineman.

Montravius Adams: The Steelers are paying Adams $2,250,000 this season, his fifth with the team. Soon to turn 30, he played under 200 snaps last season. That was partly due to injury, Adams missing six games, but this is a clear spot to target for an upgrade.

Jacob Slade: I’m only including Slade out of completeness, because I suspect the Steelers don’t really view him as a defensive tackle but more as an end. And at this point, he would be lucky to hold onto a practice squad spot.

Players Added:

Daniel Ekuale: While likely more of an end than a tackle, the Steelers are probably hoping Ekuale can do both. He was their veteran defensive line addition this spring, and at least he offers sound technique and tackling.

Domenique Davis: Davis spent about a month on the Steelers’ practice squad last year. Later in the season, he was with the Bengals, with whom he gained his only NFL playing time in 2022. The Steelers re-signed him to a Futures deal after the 2024 season and he’ll compete for playing time this summer.

Players Deleted: N/A

Notes And Draft Outlook:

The Steelers’ biggest need this offseason is along their defensive line, at least outside of the quarterback position. Luckily for them, that need aligns with the strength of the draft. While they found themselves priced out of veteran free agency, they should fill their needs the youthful way.

Having addressed wide receiver via trade, and with a first-round quarterback unlikely, defensive line is the most obvious position to target with the Steelers’ first-round draft pick. You have likely read about names like Kenneth Grant and Derrick Harmon as potential first-round targets, and rightfully so.

However, it’s likely the Steelers won’t be finished with the defensive line once the first round ends. Last year, they drafted three offensive linemen. While they don’t have an abundance of draft picks this year, selecting two defensive linemen feels more than reasonable.

Of course, it all depends on how the board breaks and where their needs are. With the Steelers protecting their compensatory interests for 2026, they could also return to veteran free agency after the draft to patch any remaining holes. They typically add at least one semi-significant veteran after the draft. Knowing that may make it easier to double-dip at a position of need where the draft depth is strong.