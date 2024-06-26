Watch: Russell Wilson Works Out With Former Teammate WR DK Metcalf

With a month to go until training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson remains hard at work to prepare for his 13th NFL season. We saw him on social media running sprints and boxing as part of his offseason training. Now he is getting in some throws to his former teammate DK Metcalf, per John Shackleton on X.

The two played together with the Seattle Seahawks for three seasons from 2019-2021 and enjoyed some solid seasons together. Metcalf’s most productive season came in 2020 when he was named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler while catching 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns from Wilson. He also had a 12-touchdown season in 2021 with Wilson. While he has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the two seasons without Wilson, he hasn’t been able to reach the double-digit touchdowns since Wilson left for Denver.

Wilson is out on the west coast training, as he posted a video on his Instagram story yesterday sprinting on the UCLA practice field.

The Steelers have been linked to a number of names throughout the offseason as possible trade targets to complement George Pickens as the starting wide receiver tandem. Metcalf was a popular name a couple months ago due to the Seahawks’ salary cap situation and a fairly robust WR room, including Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but there’s been no chatter on that front in awhile. Unlike some of the other names around the NFL, like Courtland Sutton or Brandon Aiyuk, there have been no contract disputes or hold-ins for Metcalf.

Wilson will not have a WR quite like Metcalf on the roster this season. At 6-4, 236 pounds, and with 4.33 speed, he has a rare blend of size and athleticism that Russell Wilson will not have available to him in Pittsburgh.