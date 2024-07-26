Payton Wilson ‘Like A Sponge’ Learning From Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts

It was a unique situation when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected LB Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If Wilson had been completely healthy, he was arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the class. He won the Dick Butkus Award in 2023 as the best linebacker in the country. However, he had suffered multiple devastating injuries in high school and earlier in his college career.

So Wilson has the talent to be a fantastic linebacker in the league. However, he realizes he has much to learn to be NFL ready. Thankfully, he’s surrounded by talented linebackers Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts to help him with that transition.

“It’s a little cheesy to say but playing right beside two of the best linebackers in the game, Patrick Queen probably being one of the best if not the best, and then E-Rob being up there, being in the league for 10 years,” Wilson said after practice Friday per video from Aaron Becker of Yardbarker. “Just the knowledge and just the natural instincts that those guys have, and just the little information that they’re able to give me. I’m just like a sponge, just soaking it up.”

There is no question that Wilson has all the athletic talent in the world to be a dominant force. We even saw a glimpse of that on the first day of training camp when he flew downhill to pressure QB Justin Fields.

However, countless players throughout NFL history were superb athletes who just couldn’t put it together. That’s where coaching and veteran players come in. And Wilson is surrounded by that in abundance.

Queen has showcased an ability to be a downhill disruptor and sideline-to-sideline linebacker in his first four years in the league. He has at least nine tackles for a loss every season and at least two sacks. He also has three seasons of triple-digit total tackles (and the only season he didn’t was in 2021 when he had 98).

Then there is Roberts, the 10-year veteran. He signed with the Steelers in 2023 and played in 16 games. He had been a steady rotational linebacker throughout most of his career for the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. However, he notched his second-straight season of 100-plus tackles in 2023. He also had 10 tackles for a loss for the second consecutive season.

Both Queen and Roberts have things to teach Wilson. Wilson can learn patiently without pressure to start Week 1 and develop. The Steelers are already considering using his speed and athleticism as a dime linebacker. If Queen and Roberts continue to rub off on Wilson, he might find himself earning an even bigger role sooner.