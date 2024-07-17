Pair Of Steelers Highlighted By CBS Sports As Players Who Could ‘Shape 2024 Season’

In just one week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, kicking off preparations for the 2024 season, one that comes with quite a bit of anticipation for the Black and Gold.

With that anticipation comes expectations for a handful of Steelers players on both sides of the football.

That includes fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth and veteran cornerback Donte Jackson, who was acquired via trade this offseason from the Carolina Panthers.

CBS Sports has high expectations for both, highlighting the pair of Steelers among 50 players who could “shape the 2024 season.”

Freiermuth, now in a tight end-friendly scheme under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, has a real opportunity in front of him to break out in a major way, shaking off a tough 2023 season that was filled with injuries and inconsistent play as a receiver and a blocker.

The Penn State product was highlighted as one of three tight ends who could shape the season, including Green Bay’s Luke Musgrave and New Orleans’s Juwan Johnson.

“After George Pickens, the Steelers’ wide receiver depth chart is almost empty; not a single other wide receiver on the roster had more than 20 catches in the NFL last year. As such, Freiermuth could become the de facto No. 2 option in the passing game,” CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles writes. “Coming off an injury-plagued season, Freiermuth fits well with Russell Wilson’s downfield passing approach; Freiermuth’s 8.4 air yards per target in 2022 were third among all tight ends.”

Without a true No. 2 WR behind George Pickens, Freiermuth could see a heavy workload in the passing game, should he be able to stay healthy. That is music to the ears of Steelers fans as Freiermuth was underutilized last season in former coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme, where the middle of the field wasn’t much of a factor as he hauled in just 32 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Those numbers, assuming health, should skyrocket in 2024 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback, and Smith calling the shots offensively.

So far this offseason, Freiermuth has looked like a “significant playmaker” in the Steelers’ offense. With Smith calling the shots offensively, the middle of the field should be a gold mine for Freiermuth once again, assuming Wilson and/or Fields takes advantage of the area.

His agent told him upon Smith’s hiring that he’ll love playing in the tight-end-friendly offense. So far this offseason that’s been the case. The fourth-year tight end, who is in line for a contract extension from the Steelers, has turned heads while establishing great chemistry with Wilson, who happens to have a locker right next to Freiermuth.

A healthy, productive Freiermuth would be a massive boost to the Steelers’ offense.

Defensively, Jackson has a huge opportunity in front of him as well as the running mate opposite second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Acquired via trade from the Panthers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the Steelers finally got their hands on a cornerback they have long coveted due to his size, speed and physicality.

In Pittsburgh, he’ll have to be what the Steelers are expecting right away, as the depth chart has some concerns at the position overall.

“Much like the wide receiver room, the Steelers’ cornerback room is awfully thin after Joey Porter Jr., who played well as a rookie. Jackson wasn’t Pittsburgh’s biggest-name acquisition this offseason, but he will be a crucial one,” Pereles writes. “Acquired in the Diontae Johnson trade, Jackson is speedy and has a nose for the ball, but he allowed an 86.2 passer rating when the primary target, 60th out of 71 primary coverage defenders targeted at least 70 times last season.”

The depth chart is thin behind Porter, with Jackson the projected No. 2 cornerback. The suspension of Cameron Sutton for eight games hurts, forcing other young pieces to step up, such as second-year pros Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush. Veteran Anthony Averett will compete for a roster spot, too, but depth is very thin.

Regardless, Jackson is in line to play a pivotal role for the Steelers. Pittsburgh was trying to acquire him for quite some time before finally getting him via trade. Now he has to perform up to expectations in the Steelers’ defense opposite Porter.

During his six years in the NFL, Jackson has been a productive cornerback. In those six seasons — all with Carolina — the former second-round pick has played 4,281 snaps in 80 career games. In those 80 career games, Jackson has 303 tackles, 15. tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 14 interceptions, 46 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.

Last season, Jackson started 16 games and finished with 59 tackles, five tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He allowed 45 receptions for 588 yards on 57 targets last season, giving up three touchdowns and a QB rating against of 107.7.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson graded out at a 64.3 overall in 2023, including a 66.6 in coverage and a 52.3 against the run. He missed 10 tackles on the season and had a 47.2 grade in the tackling department from PFF.

Jackson has great speed and plenty of NFL experience. The ball skills are rather impressive, too, giving Pittsburgh a real threat to take the football away at a high rate at the cornerback position. With his speed, experience and underrated physicality, Jackson fits well into the Steelers’ secondary.

If Jackson is who the Steelers believe he is, he and Porter will form a dynamic tandem in the secondary, which should play a key role in the Steelers’ defense being among the league’s elites once again.