Steelers Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule At Saint Vincent College

With Organized Team Activities wrapped up and mandatory minicamp next week, the start of training camp is drawing closer and closer.

Now, we know the dates for training camp, as the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the dates for the 57th year of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Friday morning.

Players will report to Latrobe on Wednesday, July 24, and the first practice open to the public will be on Thursday, July 25 starting at 10:30 a.m., according to Steelers.com. The 10:30 a.m. start time is a change from recent years when the Steelers held all practices starting at 1:55 p.m.

The first official practice with pads will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. Weekend practices on Chuck Noll Field will be held at 1:55 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Along with the start of padded practices, the Steelers will hold their annual “Friday Night Lights” practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

The Steelers kick off the preseason on Friday, Aug. 9 at Acrisure Stadium against the Houston Texans at 7 p.m., which will give the Steelers two full weeks to gear up for the preseason opener. The final two preseason games against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, August 17 and on the road against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday, August 24 will be after the conclusion of training camp.

The final training camp practice for the Steelers is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. before the team heads back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side to continue to gear up for the start of the 2024 regular season.

Last year, the Steelers reported to training camp on Wednesday, July 26 with the first practice on Thursday, July 27, so the Steelers are reporting two days earlier this season.

With a bunch of new faces and some new coaches, training camp is going to be must-see for how the team is coming together ahead of a pivotal 2024 season. If you are planning to attend training camp, all attendees must have a mobile ticket. Admission is free. Training camp tickets will be available to the public starting on Tuesday, June 25 at noon, according to Steelers.com.