Depot After Dark: Terry Bradshaw Sings, Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, DeMarvin Leal Youth Football Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 14.

Terry Bradshaw Sings

Former Steelers’ Super Bowl MVP Terry Bradshaw may not be throwing footballs anymore, but he’s still entertaining people. “The Terry Bradshaw Show” is now traveling to multiple different cities, presenting an act in which Bradshaw sings and tells stories to those in the crowd.

In a video from Chris Demirdijan of KSLA News 12 on Twitter, snippets of Bradshaw performing in front of his home crowd for the first time can be seen. Appearing at the Margaritaville Casino and Resort in Bossier City, Bradshaw expressed how nervous he was to be bringing his show to his hometown, showing that even Super Bowl champions can still get nervous.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Bradshaw said. “You normally kind of stay away from home. I don’t know why that is. I don’t want to disappoint them. I’m doing something I don’t normally do, which is sing and tell stories.”

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

THREE RIVERS CELEBRITY SOFTBALL

The fourth annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball game was yesterday, an event which helps to benefit Cam Heyward’s foundation, The Heyward House. Played at the stadium of the Washington Wild Things, a baseball team in the Frontier League, the game’s participants usually include a number of notable Pittsburgh names.

Several Steelers participated in this year’s event, with a tweet from radio station 93.7 The Fan showing players like Pat Freiermuth and Roman Wilson in action. Wilson looks like he could hit better than the majority of the Pittsburgh Pirates right now, and Freiermuth may have to give first base a go if the Steelers’ offense doesn’t utilize him properly this year.

Some of our favorite shots from last night’s Three Rivers Celebrity Softball game 🥎🔥📸 pic.twitter.com/p949LJYlqS — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 14, 2024

DEMARVIN LEAL FOOTBALL CAMP

This is the time during the NFL offseason where players finally have some downtime. While some are still working together to get better, others are doing their best to give back to their communities. Steelers’ defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is doing just that, helping to host a youth football camp at Judson High School, his alma mater.

Alongside some other NFL players from Judson, Leal is working to give kids opportunities that he never had. A video posted by KSAT News shows Leal and the other former Judson players helping the children through drills, giving them a chance to learn from some of the best. Instead of taking this time to himself, Leal is putting some good back into the world, showing his high character.