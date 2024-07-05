Pat Freiermuth Labeled Steelers Most Underappreciated Player

For years, Heath Miller held down the tight end position for the Pittsburgh Steelers, becoming a fan-favorite and one of the best security blankets in the NFL. Since retiring after the 2015 season, the Steelers have had far less consistency at his position. After trying numerous different options out of free agency to replace Miller, the Steelers went back to what their best at and decided to try to draft their next great tight end. Enter Pat Freiermuth, who hasn’t exactly been a superstar, but is a solid a player when he’s on the field. One outlet even claims he’s the Steelers’ most underappreciated player.

In a recent article from CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, listing each AFC teams’ most underappreciated player, Freiermuth was highlighted for the Steelers. While 2023 was forgettable year, Freiermuth’s 2022 campaign is the main reason Sullivan believes the young tight end has more potential waiting to be unlocked. His stats aren’t mind-blowing, but when looked at in the context of the Steelers’ offense, it’s easy to see why the future is bright.

“With the Steelers likely to get improved play under center in 2024 and Freiermuth back to full strength, he should put himself in the conversation as one of the better young tight ends the game has to offer,” Sullivan wrote.

Still, is Freiermuth really underappreciated? It’s unclear if Sullivan means that fans or media aren’t giving Freiermuth enough respect. If it’s the fans, then that probably isn’t quite correct because any time he catches a football, fans everywhere chant his name, just as they did for Miller. Steelers’ fans are aware that the offense has not set Freiermuth up to succeed, and they’ve seen how effective he can be when he’s used properly, evidenced by the game against the Cincinnati Bengals last year where he had over 100 yards.

If Sullivan is saying the media doesn’t appreciate Freiermuth enough, then that might be a little fairer, but lately that’s actually not been the case. Both local and national media have been talking about what a solid player he is, and that he should be primed for a big upcoming year. Aside from poor play-calling and quarterback play, Freiermuth’s biggest obstacle has been health. He suffered two concussions during his rookie season, and then was hampered by a hamstring injury that caused him to miss several games last year.

The Steelers’ offense should be better this year with a new offensive coordinator and two different quarterbacks who may see starting time. If Freiermuth keeps himself available, this should be the year where he goes from underappreciated to undeniable. Arthur Smith is reportedly planning to give the tight ends heavy usage, and while Russell Wilson isn’t exactly known for being the most tight end-friendly quarterback, he’s still a massive upgrade over the Steelers’ previous signal callers.

All signs are pointing to this being Freiermuth’s year, so fans should keep their fingers crossed that he stays healthy. They may get to chant his name a whole lot more.