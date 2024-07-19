Depot After Dark: Kevin Greene Throwback, Darius Rush’s Kindness, Duck In Samford HOF

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 18.

Kevin Greene Throwback

Our friend Steel City Star posted this cool throwback photo of the late Kevin Green commanding a tank platoon. The photo appeared uncredited in a 1986 issue of The Sporting News.

Kevin Greene commanding a tank platoon in 1986. This was during the off-season after his rookie year. Photo appeared uncredited in The Sporting News. pic.twitter.com/bkUw55UkyM — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) July 17, 2024

According to the DoD website, Greene trained at Fort Knox after his rookie season and went on to become a paratrooper.

“After playing his first year of professional football, Greene graduated from the Armor Officer Basic Course at Fort Knox, Kentucky, during the NFL’s off season. During his military career, Greene earned the rank of captain and completed training to become a paratrooper at Fort Benning, Georgia.”

Greene would say he “enjoyed” his military career and visited troops after resuming his NFL career.

Darius Rush’s Kindness

Current Steelers CB Darius Rush made a big impression on at least one Steelers fan yesterday. Andy Nicoletti shared this photo of Rush signing his son’s Terrible Towel while taking the time to chat as he trained in the Charlotte area.

Hey @steelers Darius Rush is the man. He has been working out in Charlotte at the school I coach. He's been kind enough to talk to me and today he signed my son's terrible towels! pic.twitter.com/U8OVHDH8b6 — Andy Nicoletti (@cowherpower) July 17, 2024

Rush, signed off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last year after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, appeared in three games for the Steelers last season. He recorded 3 tackles and played a mix of defensive and special teams snaps.

Watt And Herbig Training

A couple of Wisconsin Badgers just wrapped up their work outs before reporting to training camp next week. T.J. Watt shared this photo of him and Nick Herbig finishing training.

T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig finishing up offseason training in Wisconsin. 👀💪 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1RGt5Qwi0T — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 18, 2024

The two have been working in Watt’s home state for at least the past week and were also joined by former Badger Zack Baun. Watt will continue to be one of the NFL’s best defensive players while Herbig should see a larger role as the team’s third-string outside linebacker.

Duck In The Samford HOF

The Samford Athletics YouTube page shared this video of former QB Devlin Hodges that accompanied his Hall of Fame induction earlier this offseason. It captures the highlights of his college career as one of the best quarterbacks in program history, before having his one season in the sun with the Steelers.

Samford’s Hall of Fame class was announced last December and officially inducted in May.