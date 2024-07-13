T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig Latest Steelers To Train Together

Just this week alone, we’ve seen Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields work out with WR George Pickens, while QB Russell Wilson worked out with RB Najee Harris and WRs Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller. On the defensive side of the ball, two University of Wisconsin alums got after it together, with OLBs T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig working out together. The two were joined by fellow Wisconsin alum and Philadelphia Eagles LB Zach Baun. Watt posted a picture with Herbig and Baum in the gym on his Instagram story.

Herbig was recently named Pittsburgh’s most underrated player by Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr, and he’s looking to make a jump as he enters Year 2 in the NFL. He had an impressive rookie season and will see the field more as he’ll presumably move up to the No. 3 OLB role after serving as the No. 4 on the depth chart last season.

Learning from and working with Watt is never a bad way to spend an offseason as he’s the best pass rusher in the NFL and, for my money, the best defensive player in the NFL. Watt and Herbig had a prior connection, even before Pittsburgh drafted Herbig, due to the fact that both went to Wisconsin, and that relationship seems to be continuing and growing.

Watt is looking to lead the NFL sacks for a fourth time this season, and having such a talented outside linebacker room should help as teams can’t focus on him as much as they should. Alex Highsmith is capable of getting double-digit sacks and Herbig’s total should grow after he had three last season. Whoever is lined up across from Watt can get to the quarterback, and that makes life tough on opposing offenses.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch Herbig’s development and how he looks in a bigger role. Learning from the best pass rusher in the game and his teammate is going to help him progress. Herbig could wind up looking like a major steal as a fourth-round pick in 2023 if he continues to progress and make the positive impact he has so far in Pittsburgh.