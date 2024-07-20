Carney: Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

In a little under a week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe to work through another edition of training camp in the rolling hills of Latrobe. There, the Steelers’ roster will really start to take shape. After having a 90-man roster all offseason, the Steelers will work towards figuring out the best 53-man roster to take into the season.

Here at Steelers Depot, we like to make those 53-man roster predictions, and today, I figured it would be a great day to roll out my pre-training camp Steelers’ 53-man roster prediction for Week 1 of the 2024 season with some analysis.

The Steelers’ roster underwent significant changes this offseason thanks to some great work from GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, completely reshaping some position groups and strengthening the roster overall. It was an incredibly busy offseason, and football is finally here after a lot of moving and shaking.

Away we go.

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: This feels pretty locked into place, barring injury. While there are plenty of debates and discussions about who the starter will — or should — be under center for the Steelers, this is Russell Wilson’s offense, at least early in the 2024 season. The Steelers’ quarterback room appears to be in a much better place than it was last season, with Wilson and Fields serving as significant upgrades on what the Steelers previously had. Kyle Allen is a dependable third QB option, too, giving the Steelers some very good depth once again at the QB position.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Previously, I was planning on keeping four running backs, but as the season draws closer and closer, it becomes a numbers game, and the Steelers would be better suited to keep an extra offensive lineman or tight end rather than carrying a fourth running back just for special teams purposes. The duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will carry the load for the Steelers. Cordarrelle Patterson is a great No. 3 option in the backfield, one with plenty of experience and production outside of his special teams duties. Jonathan Ward, La’Mical Perine, Aaron Shampklin, and rookie UDFA Daijun Edwards will be fun to watch compete in camp for a practice squad spot.

Fullback (0) –

Analysis: Arthur Smith likes to utilize the fullback, but the Steelers don’t exactly have one on the roster. Jack Colletto is an intriguing name as that H-back type, but guys like Connor Heyward and MyCole Pruitt can handle those roles and are experienced. More on that below.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: Again, pretty chalk here. Pat Freiermuth is poised for a monster fourth season in the NFL, this time in Arthur Smith’s offense, which is very tight-end friendly. If he can stay healthy, he should exceed his production in his first and second seasons. The opportunities will be there in abundance in the passing game. Many seem to believe that Darnell Washington will have a breakout season as a pass catcher in Smith’s offense, but that remains to be seen. He’s a solid blocker but struggled in the passing game last year. Maybe he will take a step this season. Connor Heyward is a football player through and through. It won’t matter what his role is; he’ll do it very well. MyCole Pruitt is a roster bubble guy, but his familiarity with the scheme and Smith’s comfort in him should help him grab a spot and a role.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Roman Wilson, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, Calvin Austin III

Analysis: It hasn’t looked all that great on paper throughout the offseason, and it doesn’t look all that great here, either. While George Pickens is the WR1 and poised for a big third season, there are concerns about depth and overall talent behind him. Rookie Roman Wilson appears to have a bright future, but he’s a major unknown at this point. Expecting a big season out of him seems shortsighted. Van Jefferson is a veteran who had a good 2021 season in Los Angeles before fizzling out in recent years due to injury. But he has shown he can be a dependable No. 2 in the right situation. Scotty Miller and Calvin Austin III are very intriguing options. Miller established a great rapport with Russell Wilson during the offseason, which could give him a leg up during training camp and the preseason. At the same time, Austin has had a strong offseason and has earned praise from teammates and coaches ahead of Year 3. Depending on who hits the open market, this group could still use an addition to the roster following final cuts.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook

Analysis: With the addition of rookie Troy Fautanu to the fold, this group looks better already. Broderick Jones should flip over to the left side of the offensive line, solidifying the position for years to come. At the same time, Fautanu should eventually beat out Dan Moore Jr. at right tackle and settle into the starting job, giving Pittsburgh two solid bookends. Once that happens, Moore will become the swing tackle and shore up the depth chart in that aspect, giving Pittsburgh a solid trio of tackles to work with. Remember the name Dylan Cook, too. He surprised many by earning a roster spot last summer, and he should be even better this season. He’s a fun developmental piece for the Steelers moving forward.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: In my last 53-man roster prediction after the 2024 NFL Draft, I only kept three guards, with Nate Herbig being the swing guy. In that scenario, I had a really hard time ultimately parting ways with Spencer Anderson. This time, I course-correct. Anderson can play all five positions along the offensive line, so you simply cannot cut a guy like that. James Daniels is entering the final year of his contract, too, as is Herbig, so this is an important developmental year for Anderson.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick

Analysis: Rookie Zach Frazier should be the starter from Day 1 for the Steelers at center as he profiles as the next long-term center for the Steelers. Ideally, Herbig is the first man up at center in case of emergency, but Mason McCormick could get some work at center in training camp, as well as at guard. For now, I have him slotted in as center depth, though his future is at guard in the NFL.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (4) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: Back fully healthy, Cameron Heyward should have a much better season in 2024 for the Steelers. Though he had his moments in 2023, he wasn’t his usual self due to the groin injury that sapped his power and mobility. All of that should return this season. Opposite him, it’s a huge year for the future of Larry Ogunjobi. He has been a major disappointment in his two seasons and needs to show something in 2024 to play out the final year of his contract in 2025. Dean Lowry is good veteran depth to have, and he could push Ogunjobi for the starting job if Ogunjobi doesn’t perform. I’m keeping DeMarvin Leal in Year 3 over the rookie Logan Lee in this scenario. Leal just has more talent and tools that need to be given another shot.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: Much like some other positions across the board for the Steelers, this feels pretty locked in here, barring injury. Keeanu Benton had a strong rookie season at nose tackle, showing off his immense potential. Now entering 2024, Benton is the clear-cut starter and has high expectations entering Year 2. He could be a dominant piece for the Steelers. Behind him, Montravius Adams has been quite good as a depth player for the Steelers, flashing often last season in a limited role, earning another two-year deal in the process. Good depth piece to have.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon

Analysis: The big three at outside linebacker is so comforting to have. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are arguably the best EDGE duo in the NFL, so the Steelers are in great shape there. Together, they can wreck opposing offensively consistently. Nick Herbig is a developing, intriguing No. 3 who came on strong as a rookie and closed his rookie season on a high note. He should see more snaps in 2024. The question becomes OLB4 for the Steelers. I have Jeremiah Moon penciled in here due to his special teams abilities and his experience in the NFL to date, coming over from Baltimore on waivers. He’ll have to hold off the likes of Kyron Johnson and David Perales for the fourth spot.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich

Analysis: Patrick Queen is the big fish that the Steelers landed this offseason in free agency. He is a plug-and-play starter and an all-situations defender, and he answers a massive question for the Steelers at the inside linebacker position. Elandon Roberts was outstanding in 2023 and will hold down a key role next to Queen this season. Cole Holcomb remains largely unknown, coming off of a significant knee injury, but if he is healthy, it will strengthen the Steelers’ linebacker room all the more. Rookie Payton Wilson could see a role in dime situations in his first year and should be a good player on special teams right away. At the same time, Tyler Matakevich was a surprise late signing before training camp and will be a key special teams piece for coordinator Danny Smith.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr., Grayland Arnold

Analysis: This is the position I have the most concern about. Cameron Sutton won’t be back until Week 10 due to an 8-game suspension for his arrest off the field, which throws a wrench into things. Joey Porter Jr. is the true No. 1 and should have a big second season in the NFL, while Donte Jackson will surprise some people after getting out of Carolina. After that, though, the depth is a real concern, especially with Sutton on the shelf. Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush are very intriguing, but they have little to no experience in the NFL. Rookie UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. could grab hold of a spot in the slot in place of Sutton and provide some depth on the outside, too, but this feels like a spot that the Steelers will tinker with even throughout training camp to try and add another veteran or two.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Previously, I kept five safeties, but the release of Trenton Thompson in June led me to keep just four safeties, which still creates a very solid mix for the Steelers. Minkah Fitzpatrick should bounce back in a major way in 2024 with improved health and the addition of DeShon Elliott, allowing Fitzpatrick to move around again and freelance, returning to his ball-hawking ways. Damonte Kazee needs to have a better season and clean up some of his issues in coverage and tackling. Elliott is a strong box safety who will bring physicality to the table for the Steelers, while Killebrew is more of a special teams ace but can play safety at a passable level if called upon.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Chris Boswell isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, especially after connecting on 29-of-31 field goals last year.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Needing a punter entering the offseason after cutting Pressley Harvin III, the Steelers struck quickly in free agency, landing Johnston on a three-year, $9 million deal. He was one of the best punters on the market and has been one of the better NFL punters throughout his career. Finally, it feels like the Steelers are set at punter.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: The Steelers signed Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract in March. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon.