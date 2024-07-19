2024 Steelers Training Camp Top Matchups: Broderick Jones Vs. Alex Highsmith

A series previewing the best matchups to watch ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 training camp. Different from “camp battles,” these will focus on the 1-on-1 matchups in camp we can expect to see over the next several weeks. An iron-sharpen-iron mentality that will hopefully make all players involved better.

TOP CAMP MATCHUPS: OT Broderick Jones vs. OLB Alex Highsmith

This was a battle we didn’t get to see much last season, especially in team drills. With Dan Moore Jr. running first-team left tackle for most of camp, keeping Jones with the 2s, those two didn’t square off much. This year should be different. While Pittsburgh’s tackle situation remains unsettled and Jones could flip-flop tackle spots as he reportedly did through OTAs, Jones will be working first-team every day. That’s a fact. Which means more matchups against Highsmith during 11v11 and 1v1 drills.

Highsmith is a technical and varied pass rusher. Jones is athletic and looking to build upon a promising rookie season playing out of position on the right side. Overall, I’d call this an even matchup where either guy could win a given rep. It might create several “winner take all” scenarios in 1v1 periods. If reps are tied 1-1, coaches will have them go a third time to determine a winner. Those are some of the most intense and fun reps of camp. Not just is a player’s pride on the line, so is the pride for his side of the ball.

Jones will continue to work on his hand placement, keeping his eyes up on contact, and not getting beat by inside counters. Highsmith can win inside with his filthy spin counter, though tackles began adjusting last season. As we noted earlier this month, Highsmith’s mission will be to counter against the counter. Camp will be a good time to test things out, especially if he wants to toy with the fake spin we suggested.

In the run game, Highsmith has gotten stronger and improved there. Jones is a mauler who can put guys in the ground.

Expect this camp to be a back-and-forth battle between both. Jones will win some reps, Highsmith will win others, and the two will make each other better each day. T.J. Watt’s reps versus Troy Fautanu will be the headline EDGE/OT matchup but pay attention to the other side, too. It’ll be a good one.

