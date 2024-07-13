2024 Steelers Training Camp Top Matchups: Zach Frazier Vs. Keeanu Benton

A series previewing the best matchups to watch ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 training camp. Different from “camp battles,” these will focus on the 1-on-1 matchups in camp we can expect to see over the next several weeks. An iron-sharpen-iron mentality that will hopefully make all players involved better.

Top Camp Matchups: C Zach Frazier Versus NT Keeanu Benton

A battle of two young bucks should make for a fun camp. The first for Frazier, the second for Benton. They’re in slightly different places in their career. Benton the obvious starter at nose tackle, Frazier seeking to sew up the starting center job over veteran Nate Herbig.

While Frazier’s reps in the pecking order aren’t fully clear — he may run as the backup on the first day of camp — there should be some opportunity for him to face Benton throughout the summer. At the least, during 1v1s between o-line and d-line that take place late in practice, before the final team period, when everyone is hot, tired, and ready to get off the field.

Who will bring their best? Frazier and Benton should. Hungry players, each with a great work ethic. Benton is looking to break out following a promising rookie season. His athleticism is impressive, his motor runs hot, and his club-over move made centers and guards look silly last season.

Can he develop a move to complement it? Power would be ideal. A bull/long-arm to take players down the middle, not allowing them to anticipate guarding their edges. Seeing a bull rush against the stout Frazier would be notable. If he can do it against him, he can probably do it against a bunch of starting centers around the league.

For Frazier, an athlete like Benton will test him well. Can he move and slide laterally? Can he reach and cut him off on the Steelers’ zone runs? And Frazier, if there was one issue I saw on tape, had a tendency to “catch” against power rushes, putting him on his heels due to a lack of elite size and length.

If Frazier can hold his own against Benton, he’ll easily be this team’s Week 1 starter. If not, perhaps the team will give Herbig a try, at least in the early going.