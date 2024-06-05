Van Jefferson Sees Spirited Battle For WR2: ‘We Know What We’re Fighting For’

The Steelers aren’t usually an organization that changes a ton of things during an offseason, but this year has certainly been different. Not only has the quarterback room gotten a total overhaul, but the receiver room has changed almost as much. Diontae Johnson was traded to the Panthers, Allen Robinson II got cut, and Miles Boykin took his talents to the New York Giants, leaving George Pickens and Calvin Austin III as the only returning receivers. Austin has only played one full season, so Pickens is the only real known commodity left. Therefore, the team signed multiple veteran receivers, and while there still isn’t a clear No. 2 at receiver, one new addition explained they’re all aware of what they’re fighting for.

Van Jefferson was signed by the Steelers this offseason after spending most of his career with the Rams, but also logging time with Arthur Smith’s Falcons last year. Jefferson isn’t a star receiver by any means, but he has experienced success, having over 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the Rams in 2021 while helping them win a Super Bowl. He, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller make up the Steelers’ new signees at receiver, and in a recent interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazett, Jefferson spoke about their mindset going into the season.

“I think the whole group is just coming around each other and they’re just bonding together, especially with Coach [Zach Azzanni]. We’re just taking pride in working together and coming out here, competing together,” Jefferson said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “We all know what we’re fighting for. We all know that we’re competing against one another, but at the end of the day, it’s all about coming out here and having fun, and putting your best foot forward to earn the trust of the quarterbacks, earn the trust of the coaches, and get out on the field.”

Jefferson’s answer echoes a common Mike Tomlin phrase about having two dogs and only one bone. There’s only one No. 2 receiver spot, and they’re all battling for it. However, it seems this isn’t creating a rift between any of them, at least based off Jefferson’s comments. It’s more about making sure they’re all getting better collectively, therefore making the entire team better. That’s an impressive mindset to have for someone new to the team.

All three of these receivers have seen a similar amount of production in the league, never being the alpha at their position but being key contributors at their best. However, the Steelers are going to need more than that to replace Johnson. Perhaps the Steelers are going to go with a Moneyball type of strategy, where they use a group of receivers to replace Johnson’s production. That’s easier said than done though, especially when it leaves Pickens facing double teams more.

Whatever the case ends up being, Jefferson’s comments point toward how seriously that group is taking this competition while also still looking out for what’s best for the team. Unless they make a trade, that’s probably the best the Steelers can hope for.