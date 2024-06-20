‘Training Camp’s A Different Story’: Damien Woody Not Reading Into Steelers’ QB Situation Without Pads On

It’s just football in shorts, and yet so many people get caught up in the hoopla of some semblance of football being back in our lives each and every offseason. Things tend to be read too far into, with early conclusions drawn. That’s a mistake.

Right now, it appears to be happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the quarterback situation between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson, who was signed as a free agent, is saying and doing all the right things, while some relatively negative reports about Fields continue to come out following Organized Team Activities and minicamp.

Wilson remains in the pole position overall, but for ESPN’s Damien Woody, a former NFL offensive lineman with the Patriots and Jets, he is waiting until the pads come on in training camp to make any type of conclusion regarding the Steelers’ quarterback battle.

“Russell Wilson obviously is in the pole position, but let’s not forget here: Football is played in pads, not in shorts. We get enamored with what’s going on in the spring,” Woody said of the QB situation on NFL Live Thursday, according to video the NFL on ESPN YouTube page. “Russell Wilson’s…saying all the right things and…quarterback’s throwing on air. I’m waiting to see when the pads come on, when the real bullets are flying, then people will start separating themselves. It’s great in the spring, but come training camp it’s a different story.

“So listen. Yes, Russell Wilson, with his plethora of experience, he’s probably gonna get the starting nod. But make no mistake about it, he’s gonna have to continue to play at a high level to hold off Justin Fields,and what Justin Fields brings to the equation, which is that rare athletic ability at the quarterback position.”

That’s a well-thought-out, reasonable take from Woody, which is rather refreshing.

Although it’s expected that Wilson will be the starter, drawing any type of conclusion or planting your flag on either side of the discussion regarding the QB position for the Steelers based on OTAs and minicamp seems pointless. All that the quarterbacks did during OTAs and minicamp was continue to learn the playbook under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, establish chemistry with the other pieces on the offense and try and get acclimated to a new city, new facility and a bunch of new faces.

While the Steelers have said time and time again that Wilson is in the pole position and that Fields will compete under center at an appropriate time and place, that appropriate time is coming in training camp when the intensity is ratcheted up.

There, conclusions can be draw, stances taken and decisions made at the quarterback position for the Steelers.

It might not be a true competition just yet between Wilson and Fields, but with Fields’ skillset and upside, he could force it to become a true competition under center.