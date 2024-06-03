Steelers Use OTA ‘Bonus Day’ For Kennywood Field Trip

As the Pittsburgh Steelers do this time of year, they’re taking a field trip instead of putting on helmets and practicing. Though the team technically had an OTA practice scheduled Monday, Mike Tomlin took the group to Kennywood for a team-bonding exercise in a different part of the city. As pointed out by the PPG’s Brian Batko, several Steelers, including QB Justin Fields, shared Instagram stories showing the team at Kennywood.

In lieu of a bonus day of OTAs, looks like the Steelers took a team trip to Kennywood to kick off their last week before minicamp. Just don’t try to ride the Steel Curtain. pic.twitter.com/DbcJbi7bMt — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 3, 2024

It’s a change of pace for the team that had spent the last two weeks practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. And it’s something of a tradition for Tomlin. Last year, the team went go-karting. In other years, they spent the day at Dave and Busters.

“It is good being able to hang out with the team, being able to bond with one another, hang out with one another outside of football,” then-rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones said about the go-kart event last year.

Kennywood is the most well-known amusement park in the city. It technically includes the Steelers-themed “Steel Curtain” roller coaster, but the park announced in April the ride would be closed for 2024 to make the coaster more reliable. Players will have to settle for the Thunderbolt, celebrating 100 years from its days as the “Pippin” before being renamed.

Pittsburgh will return to the practice field tomorrow for Tuesday’s practice. The team will work on Wednesday and Thursday before reporting next week for its three-day mandatory minicamp. From there, the team will go on a six-week break before reporting to Latrobe for training camp in late July. Official camp dates have yet to be announced but they should be posted by the team soon. Of course, we plan on attending every single practice.