Steelers Enjoy Team-Building Exercise At Local Go-Kart Track In Place Of Scheduled Practice

Typically, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin likes to take his team each year on an annual team-building exercise to start off the third week of OTAs. Usually, that place ends up being a local Dave & Buster’s, but this year the Steelers did something a little bit different, hitting a local go-kart track to turn in fast laps and bond.

The Steelers made the trip to the new Three Rivers Karting Entertainment Park Monday for an annual team-bonding exercise.

Three Rivers Karting (3RK) is pitched as the “premier adrenaline pumping facility in the Pittsburgh Tri-State area,” and was selected as one of the World’s Greatest Indoor Karting Facilities in 2020. In November of last year, the award-winning karting attraction expanded￼ with multiple attractions such as Axe Throwing, Arcades, and a Bar & Grill experience.

The entertainment park is located in Leetsdale, making for a 20-mile trip from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to the karting track for the annual team-building exercise.

“It is good being able to hang out with the team, being able to bond with one another, hang out with one another outside of football,” rookie OT Broderick Jones told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Steelers are allowed 10 voluntary sessions for OTAs. Throughout his tenure as the head coach of the Steelers, Tomlin has chosen to use one of those practices to play electronic games instead of working on football plays. Based on the way Tomlin likes to run his team during the offseason, it’s obvious that he sees value in doing just that and there’s no reason to think that this annual tradition will be changing anytime soon.