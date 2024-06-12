Steelers Release CB Luq Barcoo With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released CB Luq Barcoo with an injury settlement, removing him from the team’s injured reserve list. The move was made official on the NFL transactions page via NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Steelers removed Luq Barcoo from injured reserve with injury settlement — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 12, 2024

Terms of the settlement weren’t immediately known but typically are three weeks. It’s also not clear what type of injury Barcoo suffered during the spring. Whatever it was, it wasn’t serious enough to keep him on IR for an extended period of time like past players DT Renell Wren and RB Alfonzo Graham. He was waived/injured by the team on June 3, clearing waivers and reverting to on IR June 4.

A former wide receiver, Barcoo was a ballhawk at San Diego State. He picked off an FBS-leading nine interceptions in 2019. After bouncing around the NFL and a stint in the XFL, Pittsburgh signed him last May. He flashed during training camp and appeared in all three preseason games, but a lankier frame and questionable tackling ended his bid to make the 53-man roster. He spent most of the regular season on the team’s practice squad and did not appear in a game.

Barcoo will look to get healthy and latch on with another NFL team later this year. He is the second Steeler released with an injury settlement this year, joining WR Keilahn Harris.