Steelers DC Expects Heyward To Return To Form, ‘Get The Cam We’re Used To Seeing’

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward was never fully healthy in 2023, and the stats showed it. He only played in 11 games, the second-fewest games in a season in his career. He only recorded two sacks, the third-lowest total in his career. He had 33 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, and three quarterback hits. That last number was a career low.

So there are plenty of eyes on Heyward as the Steelers partake in mandatory minicamp. Both for how he looks playing football and regarding his demeanor as he looks for a contract extension. While the extension talk is ongoing, early returns on how he looks on the field are good.

“It’s hard to tell right now, but I’m expecting him being back to being the Cam Heyward that we know,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters Wednesday per video from the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s moving well. You can see it now. He’s moving so much better than last year. I’m assuming we’re going to get the Cam that we’re used to seeing.”

The Steelers could certainly use the Heyward the team and fans have grown accustomed to. Heyward had back-to-back years with at least 10 sacks in 2021 and 2022 while also eclipsing double-digit tackles for a loss. That kind of production would be fantastic for the Steelers.

The question of the extension will be looming over all of this, though. Heyward is entering the last year of his deal and turned 35 in May. He’s coming off a season hampered by injuries that cost him almost all of his effectiveness. That makes circumstances tough from the Steelers’ viewpoint.

However, Heyward is one of the unquestioned leaders of the Steelers’ defense. Even when he was missing time at OTAs, head coach Mike Tomlin was still in contact with Heyward. It’s a personal relationship as well as a function of Heyward’s role as a leader.

That means the Steelers have a tightrope they’re walking with contract negotiations. The Steelers don’t want to tie up a bunch of cash and cap space to an older player coming off of injury. But Heyward, a six-time Pro Bowler, is not just an older player coming off injury, either.

For what it’s worth, Kaboly thinks that the two sides will come to an agreement on an extension before training camp.