Kaboly: Cameron Heyward, Steelers Will Get Extension Done Before Training Camp

The two sides in Cameron Heyward and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be at a bit of a standoff in ongoing contract negotiations, but eventually, a deal will get done before training camp.

At least, that’s what The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly expects.

Appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Monday, Kaboly stated he thinks the two sides will get a deal done before the start of training camp on July 25 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, ending the contract saga for Heyward, who skipped two weeks of Organized Team Activities and stated he wants a new deal and aims to play three more seasons.

“I think it’ll be done. I think it’ll be done before camp, if it’s not done right before camp then darn close before camp. And that’s just my anticipation right here,” Kaboly said on The Fan, according to video via 93.7 The Fan’s YouTube page. “I’ve been saying it forever. Both of them are gonna have to come off of their number a little bit right now, whatever that is. But I think they’ll get it done. Cam wants to be here and the Steelers want him to be here. They need him. So I mean, they’re grown adults, they’re humans. They know what needs to be done here to be able to bring him in here.”

Heyward surprised many when he showed up to OTAs early last week after skipping the first two weeks. He then addressed the media and expressed his desire to play three more seasons while making the case that he’s still among the top five players in the NFL at his position.

Ultimately, Heyward wants a deal that is fair and shows him the respect he’s earned. There is nothing wrong with that. He sat out two weeks of voluntary organized team activities. Teammates and coaches didn’t think it was a big deal, nor should they.

Heyward wasn’t just sitting around at home getting out of shape. He was still putting in the work on his own and has a sizable chip on his shoulder entering the 2024 season after struggling with injuries in 2023, leading to doubt from some in the local media and quite a few in the fan base.

Kaboly feels strongly that a deal will get done between the two sides though, ensuring Heyward is taken care of and made whole with his final contract in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Steelers would ensure that a franchise pillar remains in one helmet his entire career, cementing his legacy for good.

“It does Cam Hayward no good just to sit out and play out the season, in my opinion. And does the Steelers no good to just move on from him and just let him….see what he does this year and revisit it next year,” Kaboly added regarding the Heyward contract situation. “So I think it’s just a lot to do about nothing right now. And I think eventually it will get done here. I mean, like I said, if it’s a week into camp, it’s a week into camp. But, I think it will happen.”

Heyward is entering the final year of a four-year extension he signed in 2020, paying him $16.4 million per season. He is still on the books for a $16 million base salary for the 2024 season, and counts $22.4 million against the cap this season.