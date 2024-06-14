Post-Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their spring work, breaking from their UPMC Rooney Sports Complex practice facility after finishing their three-day mandatory minicamp. The Steelers won’t reconvene until July 24 when they report for training camp, practicing the next day.

The camp schedule was also released this week, the team holding 16 public practices. Ten of them will be morning practices at 10:30 EST.

The team’s had a busy week of practices and news. Mike Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension through 2027 while the draft class is inked, C Zach Frazier the last to sign his deal. We also got to hear from the Steelers’ coordinators and positional coaches, and they offered solid insight.

We’re about to hit the slowest portion of the offseason but there will be plenty of content to get you – and us – through the rest of it.

1 – Do you agree with the Steelers’ decision to sign Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension through 2027?

2 – Cordarrelle Patterson will be one of the team’s kick returners. Who do you think will be the other?

3 – Will CB Cam Sutton be eligible to play Week 1 against Atlanta?

4 – Do you like the Steelers moving most of their training camp practices to 10:30 AM/EST?

5 – Which Pittsburgh teams will win a playoff game in 2024 – the Pirates, Steelers, or Penguins? Consider a game for the Pirates and Penguins an individual game in a series and not just an entire series win.

Recap of 2024 End of OTA Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents narrowly approved signing Cam Sutton despite his recent off-field issues by a 10-8 vote. Douglas Prostorog summed up the majority view: “Bad PR move. Good football move. In the end I trust Tomlin and Khan’s judgement.” Others felt there is not enough knowledge regarding the allegations. But a strong minority believe it sends the wrong message due to the heinous details of what allegedly occurred. Many years ago, the Steelers gave Ernie “Fats” Holmes a second chance after a 1973 shooting incident. We can only hope it works out as well for Cam Sutton.

Question 2: The league will suspend Sutton for anywhere from 1 to 8 games, according to respondents. The median response was four games. So far, there has been no indication of what, if any, discipline the NFL plans to impose.

Question 3: Terry Bradshaw’s 12 should be the next number the Steelers retire. At least 15 of 18 respondents believe so. Several preferred that no new number be retired and that the team should continue honoring special players through its Hall of Honor since there are so many other former players with stellar careers wearing Black and Gold.

Question 4: Depot respondents believe the Steelers will extend Cam Heyward’s contract before Week 1 by an 11-6 vote. With all the draft picks signed, it would be nice for the Steelers to extend Heyward three years so that he can retire a Steeler with no turmoil.

Question 5: Respondents named 14 different Steelers they would give a Super Bowl ring who does not have one as a Steeler. Maurkice Pouncey led the way with three votes. Rod Woodson, Kevin Greene, and T.J. Watt all received two votes. First time Depot respondent CorunnaXB70 had a strong view: “Everyone on the roster this season. Honestly, SB Rings aren’t something to be given.”

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.