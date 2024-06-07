End Of OTAs Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished their three weeks of voluntary OTAs. And it was a busy week beyond just the practices. DL Cam Heyward returned to practice after skipping the first two weeks of practice though his contract future remains uncertain. The most notable move was the team signing CB Cam Sutton to a one-year deal just months after being charged with domestic battery and getting released by the Detroit Lions. He was one of two slot option additions, joining Grayland Arnold.

Pittsburgh will return to the field next week for its three-day mandatory minicamp. The team will then go on a six-week break until reporting to Latrobe on July 24 for training camp, a schedule that was released Friday morning. We’ll keep you updated with anything that happens along the way.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Do you agree with the Steelers’ decision to sign CB Cam Sutton knowing his on-field impact vs his off-field issues?

2 – Using your best guess, how many games will Sutton be suspended for in 2024 (zero is also a potential answer)?

3 – Ernie Stautner, Joe Greene, and Franco Harris have had their numbers retired. Which Steeler should be next?

4 – Will Cam Heyward have a new contract extension by Week 1?

5 – If you could give a Super Bowl ring to one Steeler who doesn’t have one, who would it be?

Recap of 2024 June First Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Just 11 respondents last week. Let’s go people!

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents do not favor signing JuJu-Smith-Schuster if the Patriots release him. But it was a slim margin with six saying no and five favoring signing Smith-Schuster if he is available. Several folks mentioned his injury history as a reason not to pick him up. Despite Smith-Schuster declaring he was fully healthy a few weeks ago, he would be subject to Steelers medical staff clearing him for play. Meanwhile, he remains on the Patriots’ roster going into his second season of a three-year deal.

Question 2: Eight of 11 respondents say they do not plan to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Most cited living too far away as the reason not to attend.

Question 3: Depot respondents strongly believe that running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will catch more passes than the Steelers’ wide receivers minus George Pickens. Most see it due to Arthur Smith emphasis on running back play and less use of 11 personnel.

Question 4: Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin are in a dead heat as far as which one is the better coordinator. Smith supporters liked his track record at Tennessee and believe he’ll improve since he can focus on it after being a head coach in Atlanta. The Austin approval came from his keeping the defense viable after suffering many injuries in 2023. Let’s hope both produce top-10 units!

Question 5: Another narrow vote. By a six to five tally, Depot respondents say Najee Harris will have over 284 touches this season. He may benefit from Smith’s offensive scheme and is in the final year of his contract. Others believe Jaylen Warren will cut into his touches. Regardless of the touch allotment, I just want both running backs to have big seasons. The only Steelers duo to gain over 1,000 rushing yards was Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier in 1976. How about an encore in 2024?!

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Sign JuJu if Available? Attending 2026 NFL Draft RB/WR-Pickens More Better Coordinator Najee O/U 284 Touches SD Consensus No No Running Backs Even Over Correct Answers TBD Your Call TBD TBD TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.