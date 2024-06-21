‘Opportunities Will Be There’: Alex Highsmith Tabbed As Possible First-Time Pro Bowler

Locally, it’s well-known just how good Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is.

Nationally though, he’s still largely overlooked and underrated.

That could — and should — change in the 2024 season. Highsmith, who forms a terrific 1-2 punch with T.J. Watt as dominant outside linebackers for the Steelers, was highlighted as a player who could be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024 by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr, which would certainly put him on the map as one of the best in the game overall.

Highsmith has the pass-rush game and the strength and dominance against the run to garner that type of attention nationally, but it just hasn’t happened yet. In Orr’s eyes though, the opportunities will be there this season for Highsmith.

“Last year against the 49ers, Highsmith was holding his ground while the best outside-zone running game in the league went right at him, splitting multiple defenders to bring down the best running back in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey. He’s also pretty hard to manipulate with mobile quarterbacks running zone read, as we saw from that incredible first game against the Cleveland Browns last year,” Orr writes for SI.com. “On top of that, of course, Highsmith has had a high volume of sacks, which he’s always going to have to share with T.J. Watt. But sack numbers, outside of the top three pure heavyweight edge rushers, don’t really mean much to me, especially when considering the fact that Highsmith’s QB hit numbers (59 in four years) have remained pretty consistent.

“Pittsburgh is going to be playing with a lead more frequently this year by virtue of the Steelers having upgraded their QB room. The opportunities for him to net more big plays and make his résumé more attractive to voters will be there.”

The Pro Bowl is now a made-for-TV skills competition, but @ConorOrr says a selection still means *something* Here are 10 players who could get the nod for the first time this season: https://t.co/KNhBg5AWgt — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 21, 2024

Opportunities will be there once again for Highsmith to make plays, put up impressive stats and force his way into not only the Pro Bowl discussion at outside linebacker, but the discussion regarding the best in the NFL.

That’s not a stretch to say, either, because Highsmith is the complete package.

Highsmith generated 69 total pressures last season to go along with his seven sacks after receiving his four-year, $68 million contract extension, putting together one of his most complete seasons. He finished among the 10 highest-graded edge defenders on the season from Pro Football Focus at 90.3 and did it all for the Steelers. He had two interceptions, including a pick-six, and added two forced fumbles.

The ability to drop into coverage and make plays on the football were rather impressive from Highsmith in 2023, helping shape him into that complete defender.

He was already an impressive pass rusher, one that found ways to consistently generate pressure thanks to a quick get-off and a deep, intriguing pass-rush arsenal featuring a lethal spin move and an impressive Ghost rush.

What really sets Highsmith apart is his run defense.

Quietly, Highsmith was the Steelers’ best run defender for a long stretch, consistently setting the edge as teams tried to run away from Watt. He is powerful at the point of attack and won’t get moved off the spot. He’s able to keep his eyes in the backfield, too, and find the football on the perimeter, setting the edge and shutting it down.

Entering his fifth NFL season, the sky is the limit for Highsmith. The Charlotte product drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft continues to ascend opposite Watt as a pass rusher and complete defender.

If he takes another step forward in 2024, a Pro Bowl nod should be on the horizon.